Rams training camp, Day 3: LB Micah Kiser next man up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A recap of Friday’s practice at Rams training camp:

PLAYER OF THE DAY



Around this time last year, Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser suffered a torn pectoral muscle that cut short his 2019 season before it ever got started.

Kiser showed toughness, staying in the game four plays after he suffered the injury.

Projected as a starter last season, the University of Virginia product endured a grueling, five-month rehab to get back on the field. Kiser said he stayed mentally focused during his rehab, taking 10,000 mental reps during that time he could not practice.

Now, with Rams leading tackler from last season Cory Littleton signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Kiser is part of a four-man competition for two spots at inside linebacker that includes Travin Howard, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young.

“I spent a lot of time this season working on my change of direction,” Kiser said. “Being able to play better in space and make plays on the ball, being able to pass rush – all kinds of things. I really want to be a complete linebacker.

“With Cory being gone, that’s one place where we can’t really have any slippage, being a complete linebacker and being able to do things on first, second and third down.”

So far, Kiser has looked like he belongs, and certainly has the pedigree to man the position. Selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Rams, Kiser finished his time at Virginia ranked fifth all-time with 411 career tackles.

Also, Kiser finished as the second player in ACC history to lead the league in tackles in three straight seasons, joining Boston College’s Luke Kuechly.



“Micah has been a guy that’s done a lot of nice things,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “You see the instincts and you see the awareness. He’s got great communication ability, and he’s been attacking the football, forcing a couple out. … He’s just got an innate feel for the game. Football makes sense to him. It’s been good to see him out here healthy, and we’re optimistic he’s going to be big contributor this year.”



PLAY OF THE DAY

Playing in the middle of the field at deep safety, rookie Jordan Fuller made a pretty interception along the sideline tracking a ball intended for receiver Trishton Jackson on a post-corner route and hauling it in for the turnover.

The Rams have talented, young depth at safety, with Fuller, Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott all consistently making plays.

Scott caused a fumble by punching the ball out of the hands of Robert Woods on an outside run.

Another young defensive back to watch for is Adonis Alexander. At 6-3 and 205 pounds, Alexander has the frame of a lanky cornerback like Richard Sherman; Alexander made a nice pass breakup in team drills on Friday.

MATCHUP OF THE DAY

Jalen Ramsey continues to make plays. He played sticky coverage against Woods on a go route, going up high and picking off a pass that Jared Goff probably shouldn’t have thrown due to the tight coverage provided by the Florida State product.

McShay said it was a bad day for the offense overall, but a good day for the defense.



“It was the way that it ended,” McVay said. “In the two-minute situation we were playing for a touchdown and we turned it over. And then we ended up not really knowing how to handle it wit the second group. … We had a lot of guys that panicked, frankly.

“Those are situations that you never want to see on one side of the football, guys have to learn from it and that’s part of why you practice. But those things will not be tolerated from us. It’s not good enough.”



McVay said there’s no update on Ramsey’s contract negotiations.

I also enjoyed watching one-on-one pass rush drills. Seventh-round selection offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. showed good feet and hand placement working against outside linebacker Natrez Patrick.

Anchrum also played at left guard during team drills, so he has some versatility.

ROLL CALL

Safety Taylor Rapp remains out due to a knee issue, and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson remains on the reserve/non-football injury list due to an unspecified health issue.

After taking a day off on Thursday, the Rams returned to the practice field on Friday in preparation for the team’s first scrimmage of training camp at the newly completed, $5 billion SoFi Stadium.

McVay said the scrimmage will take place Saturday at 5 p.m., allowing the players to get used to playing that time for the first game of the season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised game.

Players will get an opportunity to get used to the new, artificial turf and overall surrounding at the facility. McVay said the scrimmage will include 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and live team drills for developmental players on the cusp of making the roster.

YOU DON’T SAY

“I am surprised, just because he’s played a lot of good football in this league, and you hope for the best. I have not had much dialogue with anybody else about him, but I am surprised he’s not on a team right now.” – McVay, when asked if he was surprised quarterback Blake Bortles is not currently on an NFL roster.