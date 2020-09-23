SI.com
RamDigest
Man in the middle: Rams Micah Kiser earns NFC defensive player of the week

Eric D. Williams

A question mark at the start of the season, Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser so far has quelled concerns about production at the second level of the defense.

Replacing Cory Littleton, L.A.’s leading tackle from last season, Kiser has not skipped a beat. Kiser leads the team with 23 combined tackles.

Kiser finished with 16 combined tackles, a forced fumble and a pass break up in last week’s 37-19 win over the Eagles. Because of that effort, Kiser was named NFC defensive player of the week.

“Micah seemed like he was coming up with stop after stop,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “You feel his physicality. He’s got great command for what’s going on. He made a lot of plays today (Sunday) and was involved in a lot of the action.”

Added Kiser: “I’m just out there trying to play as fast as I can. That’s just one thing you’re going to get out of me, always running to the ball and trying to be around the ball and trying to get guys down.”

Kiser suffered a torn pectoral muscle that cut short his 2019 season before it ever got started. He showed toughness, staying in the preseason game four plays after he suffered the injury.

Projected as a starter last season, the University of Virginia product endured a grueling, five-month rehab to get back on the field. Kiser said he stayed mentally focused during his rehab, taking 10,000 mental reps during that time he could not practice.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Rams, Kiser finished his time at Virginia ranked fifth all-time with 411 career tackles.

Also, Kiser finished as the second player in ACC history to lead the league in tackles in three straight seasons, joining Boston College’s Luke Kuechly.

