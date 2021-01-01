NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+
Search

Rams place Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Cardinals

DL is fourth player to miss game this season for L.A. due to COVID
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Rams announced that defensive lineman Michael Brockers joined receiver Cooper Kupp on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Brockers likely will not be available for Sunday’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

“That’s the most likely scenario, yes,” McVay said, when asked if Brockers would be out this weekend.

Brockers has started all 15 games at defensive tackle for the Rams, recording 49 combined tackles and five sacks in 605 defensive snaps.

Morgan Fox likely will start in his place. Fox has 25 combined tackles and five sacks in 443 defensive snaps this season.

“He’s a playmaker and a leader, and you definitely want him out there,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said about Brockers. “But we’ve just got to hold it down while he’s gone. We know that Fox is going to step up and continue to play at a high level, as he’s done all year.”

The Rams already placed another co-captain of the team, receiver Cooper Kupp, on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

“He’s probably not likely to be available for us,” McVay said, when asked about Kupp’s status for this week.

Per league rules, teams are not allowed to disclose whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.

If a player tested positive for COVID, he has to remain on the list for 10 days and has to be asymptomatic for 24 hours. If a player is deemed a high-risk close contact, he must remain on the list for five days.

And if he’s a medium-risk close contact, the player will be monitored with no date assigned to his potential return.

Brockers and Kupp are the third and fourth players from L.A.’s active roster that will not be available for a game due to COVID. Safety Nick Scott and tackle Bobby Evans also were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few weeks ago and missed Week 15’s contest against the New York Jets.

Both Scott and Evans have returned to active roster.

“The thing that is unfortunate is two guys in Michael and Cooper are on the COVID list and have really don everything right,” McVay said. “And that’s what you just realize, and some of these things are out of your control.”

USATSI_14870343
News

Rams place Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Cardinals

USATSI_12283908
News

Why coaches believe John Wolford could develop into an NFL starter

USATSI_15365451
News

Rams personnel report: Week 16 vs. Seahawks

USATSI_15227906
News

Report: Cooper Kupp tested positive for COVID, out vs. Cardinals

USATSI_15304984
News

Rams place Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list, sign Blake Bortles

IMG_0601
News

Virtual tryouts offer NFL scouts chance to evaluate kickers during COVID

USATSI_15366223
News

Rams say Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered high-ankle sprain, headed to IR

USATSI_15000614
News

Jared Goff had surgery on broken thumb; John Wolford to start

USATSI_15366236
News

Rams fighting for their playoff lives heading into Week 17