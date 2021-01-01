Rams place Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Cardinals

DL is fourth player to miss game this season for L.A. due to COVID

The Los Angeles Rams announced that defensive lineman Michael Brockers joined receiver Cooper Kupp on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Brockers likely will not be available for Sunday’s season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

“That’s the most likely scenario, yes,” McVay said, when asked if Brockers would be out this weekend.

Brockers has started all 15 games at defensive tackle for the Rams, recording 49 combined tackles and five sacks in 605 defensive snaps.

Morgan Fox likely will start in his place. Fox has 25 combined tackles and five sacks in 443 defensive snaps this season.

“He’s a playmaker and a leader, and you definitely want him out there,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said about Brockers. “But we’ve just got to hold it down while he’s gone. We know that Fox is going to step up and continue to play at a high level, as he’s done all year.”

The Rams already placed another co-captain of the team, receiver Cooper Kupp, on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

“He’s probably not likely to be available for us,” McVay said, when asked about Kupp’s status for this week.

Per league rules, teams are not allowed to disclose whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive.

If a player tested positive for COVID, he has to remain on the list for 10 days and has to be asymptomatic for 24 hours. If a player is deemed a high-risk close contact, he must remain on the list for five days.

And if he’s a medium-risk close contact, the player will be monitored with no date assigned to his potential return.

Brockers and Kupp are the third and fourth players from L.A.’s active roster that will not be available for a game due to COVID. Safety Nick Scott and tackle Bobby Evans also were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few weeks ago and missed Week 15’s contest against the New York Jets.

Both Scott and Evans have returned to active roster.

“The thing that is unfortunate is two guys in Michael and Cooper are on the COVID list and have really don everything right,” McVay said. “And that’s what you just realize, and some of these things are out of your control.”