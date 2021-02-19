Run game coordinator Aaron Kromer latest coach to move on for Rams

Longtime NFL offensive line coach and run game coordinator Aaron Kromer became the seventh coach to move on from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed the Rams and Kromer had a mutually parting of ways, and that his son Zak Kromer will remain on the coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach.

The New York Daily News first reported the move, along with the news that Giants assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson recently interviewed with the Rams for the team’s vacant assistant offensive line position, and the Rams were also looking for a new offensive line coach to replace Kromer.

Kromer, 53, first joined the Rams in 2017 when Sean McVay took the head coaching job in 2017. While they struggled in 2019, the offensive line performed well in 2020, helping the Rams average 126 rushing yards a contest.

Along with Kromer, the Rams have lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (head coach for Los Angeles Chargers); passing game coordinator Shane Waldron and assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson (offensive coordinator and run game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks); cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant (secondary coach for the Detroit Lions); quarterbacks coach Liam Coen (offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky); and linebackers coach Joe Barry (Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator).

As Rich Hammond of The Athletic notes, the Rams had 18 assistant coaches on the team’s staff in the Super Bowl season two years ago and 13 of them are no longer with the team.