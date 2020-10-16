Prediction: Rams over San Francisco 49ers, 27-21

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) start NFC West division play on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, looking to avenge a season sweep by the Niners last season.

San Francisco enters the game scuffling, having lost their last two games at home with a 2-3 record on the year.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay, who knows San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan well, says to throw the records out the window.

“There is a level of expertise and an advantage that I think they give their players week in and week out with the schematics. Having an understanding of the balance between the personnel on this team and the teams that you’re going against, they’re as good as it gets,” McVay said. “And so, there’s definitely a heightened sense. Every week is an important week, but there’s a mutual respect that I think exists and an understanding that we’ve got to be ready to roll this week.”

Matchup microscope

In his first game back after missing two weeks because of a high-ankle sprain, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was awful in a 43-17 loss the Miami Dolphins last week. Garoppolo finished 7-of-17 for 77 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked three times, posting a 15.7 passer rating. Garoppolo did not look comfortable moving in the pocket and did not step into his throws. He was replaced in the second half by C.J. Beathard, who didn’t fare much better. With L.A. coming off an eight-sack performance against Washington, including four from Aaron Donald, who earned defensive player of the week honors, it will be interesting to see if Shanahan sticks with a hobbled Garoppolo or has a quick hook and puts in Beathard. The Rams are tied for the league-lead with 20 sacks through five games.

One to watch

Cornerback Jason Verrett, injury plagued for most of his career with the Los Angeles Charges and now San Francisco, appears healthy and back to playing good football. “Jason has saved us,” Shanahan said. “To have him out there and being able to stay healthy, not to mention how well he’s been playing, it’s been huge.” While Verrett has been solid, it’s the cornerback position opposite him that’s concerning for Shanahan. Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman remains on the injured reserve list due to a calf issue. Last week, Miami targeted cornerbacks Brian Allen and Ahkello Witherspoon early and often. The Dolphins finished with six passing plays of 20-plus yards, many of them against Allen. The Niners are expected to get back starter Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) this week. Whatever player lines up outside opposite Verrett, the Rams should target them.

Fun to watch

San Francisco is still very effective running the football with their wide zone scheme, along with the use of the jet sweep. The Niners get a consistent push up front. Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon and Deebo Samuel are all effective running the football. San Francisco averages 129 rushing yards a contest. The Rams will have to limit San Francisco’s explosive plays in the running game and force Garoppolo to beat them from the pocket with his arm.



Key to the game

The Niners are banged up not playing well. The Rams are for the most part healthy and the better team. L.A. needs to run the football, control game tempo, limit explosive plays by tight end George Kittle and put pressure on Garoppolo to make plays.

Prediction

Rams 27, Niners 21