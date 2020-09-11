Prediction: Rams over Cowboys, 24-20

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- They won’t have any fans in the building, but the Los Angeles Rams would like to get things started off right with a win, playing at the pristine, SoFi Stadium for the first time in team history on Sunday (5:20 p.m. local time, NBC).

Rams head coach Sean McVay is 3-0 in home openers. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 18-17 (including postseason), and won the last contest handily between the two teams 44-21 at AT & T Stadium in 2019.

McVay said he’s pleased football is being played on Sunday, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“For the NFL to be able to get to this point and do all the things with the limited issues that really each of the clubs has had, is a real credit to them and the teams being able to follow the protocols,” McVay said. “That's why you're confident that we can pull this thing off. I'd be a lot more excited -- I am excited anyways -- but I'd be more excited if we had fans. So, it's a very positive thing that we're able to pull this off in spite of all the circumstances.”

Matchup microscope

After allowing the Cowboys to grind out and embarrassing 263 rushing yards last year, the focus is understandably on the Rams defensive line going against a Cowboys offensive line that’s a little banged up. Dallas has one of the best front fives in the NFL, consistently asserting their will at the line of scrimmage. So the Rams have to figure out a way to combat that on Sunday and force Dak Prescott to win the game with his arm and legs. Look for the Rams to test right tackle Cam Erving and left guard Connor Williams. “We got that mindset we're going to go out there and dominate,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “We know they got a good group just because they’ve been playing with each other for a long time. So they know how to play with each other, they know certain things, certain calls. But at the same time, we’ve been playing with each other for a while and we’re going to do what we’ve been doing.”

One to watch

We’ll fudge here and go with two – Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers. Both players (along with Darrell Henderson if he’s healthy), will be tasked with replacing the lost production with Todd Gurley now plying his trade with the Atlanta Falcons The Rams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on first down runs last season, No. 24 in the NFL. To create balance on offense and take pressure off Jared Goff, the Rams need a consistent running game. Brown and Akers need to provide that potent, 1-2 punch on offense.

Fun to watch

Jalen Ramsey will have his hands full trying to slow down the Cowboys explosive receiver tandem of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who both totaled over 1,000 receiving yards last season. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley plans to move Ramsey around more to better use his unique skill set, but I would expect Ramsey to travel with Cooper most times on Sunday. Along with those two dynamic receivers, Dallas also added rookie CeeDee Lamb, so the Rams secondary will have its hands full.





Key to the game

It’s certainly the focus of every football game for an NFL coach, but particularly in this one to start the year, the Rams have to own the line of scrimmage. If the defensive line led by Aaron Donald can limit the Cowboys’ ability to run the football and the Rams can create balance on offense by generating an effective ground game, I believe L.A. can control the tempo of the game.

Prediction

The Cowboys are favored by three points, but I like the Rams as a home underdog. One thing I believe will work in the Rams’ favor is the continuity on offense. Sean McVay should have the ability to change speeds on offense, keeping the Cowboys off balance and tiring out Dallas defensively, perhaps resulting in some big plays. The Rams have a rookie kicker in Sam Sloman, which could factor in the game, but I’m going with the Rams here in an unlikely defensive battle.

Rams 24, Cowboys 21