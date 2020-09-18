Prediction: Rams over Eagles, 27-17

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams hit the road for the first time this season, looking to continue their early season success on the road. Sean McVAy is 3-0 in road season openers during his time as the team’s head coach.

Initially before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams had planned on staying on the East Coast following Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in preparation for the team’s game the following weekend against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.

However, with more stringent NFL protocols, the Rams will travel on Saturday and return back to L.A. after the game. McVay said he’s not using the tight travel schedule or the 10 a.m. Pacific Time start as an excuse.

“The important thing is banking sleep this week and over the next couple of weeks,” McVay said. “We’re never going to allow the fact that we play at 10:00 a.m. in our head the next two weeks to ever be an excuse why we won’t be ready to go. That’s an easy outlet and that’s something that we would never do.

“We’ve got to be ready to go, and ultimately I expect our guys and I feel confident that they will be ready to go against a good football team on the East Coast.”

Matchup microscope

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz targeted the tight end position 16 times against Washington last week, with Dallas Goedert totaling eight catches for 101 yards and a score and Zach Ertz finishing with three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Rams athletic linebacker Kenny Young and safety John Johnson III will be tasked with helping to slow down Philadelphia’s talented, tight-end duo. I expect to see a mixture of man and zone, with L.A. trying to get a bump on these guys early to slow them into getting into their routes. The Rams have done a good job against Ertz. In two games against L.A., Ertz has been targeted 13 times, totaling just six receptions for 61 yards.



One to watch

There’s a reason McVay wants to get Robert Woods locked up long-term; he’s been the engine of L.A.’s offense. Woods finished with six catches for 105 receiving yards in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, his 12, 100-yard receiving performance. I expect Philadelphia’s top corner Darius Slay to follow Woods wherever he goes. Slay is talented as well, so that should be a good match-up to watch and could create more opportunities for Cooper Kupp -- although the Eastern Washington product is likely to see former L.A. slot defender Nickell Robey-Coleman lining up across from him.

Fun to watch

Aaron Donald gave Philadelphia center Travis Kelce props his week, acknowledging the Eagles have done a good job against him. Donald has zero sacks and just five quarterback hurries in three games against Philadelphia, all losses. I think that changes on Sunday for a few reasons. First, new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley is willing to move Donald around the defensive line and find a matchup where he can create pass rush. Second, Wentz has shown a willingness to hold onto the football too long. Per Next Gen Stats, seven of Wentz’s eight sacks against Washington occurred when he held onto the ball more than four seconds. Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson either needs to move the pocket or go to the quick passing game against the Rams, or Donald and company will wreck the game.



Key to the game

The Rams have turned it over five times in the last two games against the Eagles, both losses. For McVay, it could be a simple as taking care of the football and not giving Philadelphia anything easy on offense. And defensively, put pressure on Wentz and see if he’ll make some mistakes like his three-turnover performance against Washington last week.

Prediction

Rams 27, Eagles 17