Rams personnel report: NFC Wild Card vs. Seahawks

L.A. used 2-TE sets more often in playoff matchup with Seattle

In the previous matchup in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams struggled to generate big plays.

Quarterback Jared Goff averaged just 5.4 yards per completion in his team’s 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. The longest play from scrimmage for Los Angeles was 26 yards.

But last week, Goff connected with Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers for 44-yard plays each. And that helped them get into position for scores.

Akers also had a 20-yard run, and Goff connected with Robert Woods for a 20-yard pass across the middle of the field. So, the Rams did a better job of creating explosive plays.

The Rams ran more “12” personnel in the third matchup with Seattle, and 36 snaps overall with at least two tight ends on the field.

You can take a closer look the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams entering the 2020 season here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 71 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 17. Run – 18. Total: 35

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 10. Run – 23. Total: 33

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 1. Run -- 2. Total: 3

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

Jared Goff

11: 5-for-10 (50.0 percent) for 113 yards, with one TDs and zero INT. Goff was sacked twice, posting a 124.2 passer rating.

12: 4-for-8 (50.86 percent) for 42 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked, posting a 65.6 passer rating.

13: 0-for-1 (0.00 percent) for 0 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked, posting a 39.6 passer rating.



John Wolford

11: 3-for-5 (60 percent) for 29 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Wolford was not sacked, posting a 76.3 passer rating

12: 0-for-1 (0.0 percent) for zero yards, zero TDs and zero INT. Wolford was sacked one, posting a 39.6 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 18 for 70 yards (3.89 average) Long: 20. 1 TD

12: 23 for 96 yards (4.17 average) Long: 9. 0 TD

13: 2 for minus-2 yards (two kneel downs) (-1.00 average) Long: minus-1. 0 TD



PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 57 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 2. Run – 5. Total -- 7

5 DBs: Pass – 16. Run – 15. Total – 31.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 14. Run – 5. Total – 19.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 36

Rush 2 – 1 (3.1 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 3 – 2 (6.3 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 22 (68.8 percent). Sacks -- 4

Rush 5 – 6 (18.8 percent). Sacks-- 0.

Rush 6 – 1 (3.1 percent). Sacks – 1.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Seahawks

OFFENSE (Based on 73 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 58, John Wolford 15

Running back – Cam Akers 53, Malcolm Brown 20

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 71, Cooper Kupp 63, Josh Reynolds 43, Nsimba Webster 2

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 63, Gerald Everett 47, Johnny Mundt 3

Offensive line – Austin Blythe 73, Austin Corbett 73, Rob Havenstein 73, Bobby Evans 48, David Edwards 25, Joe Noteboom 6,

DEFENSE (Based on 64 snaps)

Line – Michael Brockers 35, Sebastian Joseph-Day 32, Aaron Donald 30, Morgan Fox 29, A’Shawn Robinson 21, Greg Gaines 16.

Linebacker – Troy Reeder 61, Leonard Floyd 55, Justin Hollins 30, Kenny Young 29, Obo Okoronkwo 15, Terrell Lewis 9, Samson Ebukam 8, Derek Rivers 4.

Defensive back – John Johnson 64, Jordan Fuller 64, Troy Hill 64, Jalen Ramsey 63, Darious Williams 54, Nick Scott 21.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Scott 31, Johnny Mundt 30, Ebukam 26, Derek Rivers 26, Webster 24, JuJu Hughes 23, Hollins 20, J.R. Reed 19, David Long Jr. 18, Okoronkwo 17, Micah Kiser 17, Xavier Jones 16, Fox 15, Johnny Hekker 13, Jake McQuaide 13, Gay 13, Van Jefferson 10, Williams 8, Coleman Shelton 6, Noteboom 6, Edwards 6, Corbett 6, Blythe 6, Havenstein 6, Evans 6, Reeder 5, Johnson 5, Brockers 4, Gaines 4, Robinson 4, Joseph-Day 4, Higbee 1, Woods 1, Kupp 1, Reynolds 1, Brown 1, Young 1.