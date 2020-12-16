Rams personnel report: Week 14 vs. New England

For a second straight week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay heavily used “12” personnel in his team’s convincing win over the New England Patriots last week.

The Rams employed 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs) on 43 of the team’s 62 plays on offense. McVay said the Rams using more two tight-end sets was an emphasis to be more multiple in their use of personnel groupings.

“In terms of how heavy it was 12 personnel, those numbers sometimes get skewed too,” McVay said. “It really matters, what I mentioned earlier, that you’re going to be in 11 (personnel) in a lot of the known-passing situations -- third downs, and some of the second and-longs.

“What’s really a good reflection is what type of personnel groupings are you activating in the normal down-and-distances, first and second downs? We’ve been a good balance where it’s been about 50-50 11 and 12 personnel. Last night (Thursday) obviously was almost exclusively 12, as was last week in some of those normal DNDs (down and distances). That could adjust and adapt by the week. That is something that has been consistent for the most part throughout the year. You’ve just seen it reflected and we've had success each of the last couple of weeks.”

McVay said another reason he went two tight-end sets is he wanted to get Gerald Everett in the game more, and he played 53 snaps on offense against the Patriots.

“You see the versatility from him playing on the line of scrimmage,” McVay said about Everett. “He can detach from the formation, he can make plays in the pass game, and then he’s lining up in the I, lead blocking on isolation type plays.

“Having him on the field and the versatility he provides, he and Tyler Higbee and then we’ve seen what (TE) Johnny Mundt has done and so I just think part of our job as coaches is making sure that you’re utilizing all the pieces that we do have.”

Running back Cam Akers played a season-high 50 snaps on offense, as McVay rode the hot hand of the Florida State product.

Pere usual, you can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams entering the 2020 season here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 62 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 14. Run – 4. Total: 18

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 12. Run – 31. Total: 43

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 0. Run – 1. Total: 1

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

Jared Goff

11: 10-for-14 (71.43 percent) for 61 yards, with one TD and one INT. Goff was not sacked, posting an 73.8 passer rating.

12: 6-for-11 (54.55 percent) for 76 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was sacked once, posting an 76.3 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 4 for 16 yards (5.52 average) Long: 9. 2 TD

12: 31 for 171 yards (5.52 average) Long: 35. 0 TD

13: 1 for minus-1 yards (kneel down) (minus-1.0 average) Long: minus-1. 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 58 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 6. Run – 16. Total -- 22

5 DBs: Pass – 14. Run – 12. Total – 26.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 9. Run – 1. Total – 10.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 29

Rush 3 – 3 (10.3 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 16 (55.2 percent). Sacks -- 3

Rush 5 – 9 (31.0 percent). Sacks-- 3.

Rush 6 – 1 (3.4 percent). Sacks – 0.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Patriots

OFFENSE (Based on 63 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 63

Running back – Cam Akers 50, Darrell Henderson Jr. 7, Malcolm Brown 6

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 49, Cooper Kupp 39, Josh Reynolds 35, Van Jefferson 19, Nsimba Webster 1

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 55, Gerald Everett 53, Johnny Mundt 1

Offensive line – Rob Havenstein 63, Austin Blythe 63, Austin Corbett 63, David Edwards 63, Joe Noteboom 63

DEFENSE (Based on 59 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 44, Michael Brockers 32, Morgan Fox 26, Sebastian Joseph-Day 23, A’Shawn Robinson 15, Greg Gaines 14.

Linebacker – Troy Reeder 55, Leonard Floyd 50, Kenny Young 41, Justin Hollins 26, Samson Ebukam 16, Obo Okoronkwo 15, Derek Rivers 6.

Defensive back – John Johnson 59, Jordan Fuller 59, Jalen Ramsey 59, Troy Hill 54, Darious Williams 34, Nick Scott 10, David Long Jr. 8.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 20, Natrez Patrick 19, Nsimba Webster 18, Ebukam 17, Hollins 16, JuJu Hughes 14, J.R. Reed 13, Mundt 13, Rivers 13, Okoronkwo 11, Long 10, Van Jefferson 10, Johnny Hekker 10, Jake McQuaide 10, Gay 9, Brycen Hopkins 8, Reeder 7, Fox 7, Williams 5, Coleman Shelton 4, Tremayne Anchrum 4, Havenstein 4, Edwards 4, Corbett 4, Blythe 4, Brown 2, Robinson 1, Joseph-Day 1, Brocker 1, Johnson 1, Hill 1, Young 1, Reynolds 1.