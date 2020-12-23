Rams personnel report: Week 15 vs. Jets

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Entering last week’s game against the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay used two tight-end sets predominantly previous weeks in wins over the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

With bigger personnel in the game, the Rams got their running game going, consistently creating running lanes for rookie Cam Akers.

However, in the first half against the Jets McVay went back to using three-receiver sets and his offense couldn’t stay on the field.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams used 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) on 26 of the team’s 30 plays on offense in the first half. The Rams managed just 97 yards of total offense in the first half, went 0-for-7 on third down and trailed 13-3 going into halftime.

L.A.’s inability to sustain offense forced them to play from behind against the worst team in the NFL the rest of the game.

I asked McVay about it and here’s what he had to say:

“We really didn’t have a chance to get any plays because we were three and out,” McVay said. “The snaps were so few and far between and we had the penalties. So, the first half was really just not much of an opportunity to get any sort of drive continuity or rhythm if you will. I don’t know if it was as much about the personnel groupings as it was the execution.”

The Rams now face the Seattle Seahawks on the road Sunday with the NFC West division title on the line against an improved defense. The Rams will have to figure out how to consistently move the chains and ultimately put the ball in the end zone.

Pere usual, you can check out the personnel report for head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the Rams entering the 2020 season here.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Source: Next Gen Stats

Total plays: 56 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 30. Run – 10. Total: 40

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 7. Run – 9. Total: 16

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

Jared Goff

11: 17-for-27 (62.96 percent) for 134 yards, with two TDs and one INT. Goff was sacked three times, posting an 84.5 passer rating.

12: 5-for-7 (71.43 percent) for 75 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked, posting a 106.3 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 10 for 77 yards (7.70 average) Long: 40. 2 TD

12: 9 for 37 yards (4.11 average) Long: 11. 0 TD





PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 64 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 3. Run – 13. Total -- 16

5 DBs: Pass – 26. Run – 16. Total – 42.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 4. Run – 2. Total – 6.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 33

Rush 3 – 9 (27.3 percent) Sacks -- 2

Rush 4 – 21 (63.6 percent). Sacks -- 0

Rush 5 – 3 (9.1 percent). Sacks-- 0.



Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Jets

OFFENSE (Based on 59 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 59

Running back – Cam Akers 36, Malcolm Brown 16, Darrell Henderson Jr. 7

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 53, Cooper Kupp 48, Josh Reynolds 45, Van Jefferson 14

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 49, Gerald Everett 27

Offensive line – Rob Havenstein 59, Austin Blythe 59, Austin Corbett 59, David Edwards 59, Joe Noteboom 59

DEFENSE (Based on 65 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 59, Michael Brockers 51, Sebastian Joseph-Day 32, Morgan Fox 16, A’Shawn Robinson 12, Greg Gaines 9.

Linebacker – Troy Reeder 62, Leonard Floyd 57, Justin Hollins 38, Kenny Young 30, Samson Ebukam 16, Derek Rivers 10, Obo Okoronkwo 9, Derek Rivers 6.

Defensive back – John Johnson 65, Jordan Fuller 65, Jalen Ramsey 65, Troy Hill 61, Darious Williams 50, JuJu Hughes 6, David Long Jr. 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

JuJu Hughes 25, Natrez Patrick 20, Nsimba Webster 20, Johnny Mundt 20, Jake Gervase 16, Rivers 16, J.R. Reed 15, Ebukam 15, Jefferson 15, Fox 14, Brycen Hopkins 14, Okoronkwo 10, Long 10, Williams 10, Brown 10, Hollins 9, Johnny Hekker 9, Jake McQuaide 9, Gay 8, Reeder 5, Johnson 5, Brockers 5, Gaines 5, Coleman Shelton 4, Tremayne Anchrum 4, Edwards 4, Corbett 4, Blythe 4, Havenstein 3, Noteboom 1.