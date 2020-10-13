SI.com
Rams place safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a significant blow on defense, with the team announcing Tuesday that rookie safety Jordan Fuller was placed on the injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Fuller suffered the injury in the first half of a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and did not return. The injury also forced Fuller to miss the Rams’ Week 4 contest against the New York Giants.

Fuller then re-injured his right shoulder on the final play of his team’s 30-10 win over Washington last week.

The Ohio State product earned the starting safety job out of training camp opposite co-captain John Johnson III and had been playing well for the Rams, totaling 21 combined tackles and two pass breakups in four games. 

With Fuller unavailable for the next three weeks, Taylor Rapp likely will get the start in his place.

The earliest Fuller can come back is after the Rams’ bye week, a Week 10 contest at SoFi Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams have yet to announce a corresponding move, adding a player to the active roster in place of Fuller. 

