Rams place LB Terrell Lewis on NFI list with knee issue, elevate RB Ray Calais to active roster

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay finally achieved some clarity on the ailing knee of rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.

McVay told reporters that Lewis had a procedure on his balky knee a week and a half ago, and due to the results of that procedure the Rams placed the Alabama product on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the year, which means he’ll have to miss at least the first three of the regular season.

So Lewis could return in time for the Rams’ Week 4 contest against the New York Giants, at the earliest.

“We were worried that he had an infection from some previous stuff that he had surgeries on that knee in year’s past,” McVay said. “We potentially thought it could be something worse. Fortunately it came back where he’s okay, there wasn’t an infection in there.”

McVay went on to say that Lewis had some atrophy from the procedure that will take some time for him to recover from, and that the team has been waiting on the pathology results before making an announcement.

With the vacant roster spot, McVay said the team will add recent addition running back Raymond Calais to the active roster, and did not rule out the Louisiana product potentially playing on Sunday against the Cowboys.

“He just go here this morning,” McVay said about Calais. “He had a good look in his eye in the walk-through, if that gives you anything (laughs).”

McVay said he’s optimistic running back Darrell Henderson (hamstring) will play Sunday. Henderson participated in a walk-through Wednesday morning and practiced some earlier this week.

The Rams also named team captions this week. On defense, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers, along safety John Johnson III were choices of the players.

On offense, it’s offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, quarterback Jared Goff and receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Punter Johnny Hekker is the special teams captain.

McVay had this to say about Jalen Ramsey’s extension: “I’m happy for Jalen and I’m happy for our football team. I think for him to be able to get that taken care of, you don’t have any sort of distraction in the background, and so that’s definitely a positive for us.” 

