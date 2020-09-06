SI.com
RamDigest
QB Bryce Perkins highlights 15 players added to Rams’ practice squad

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams announced 15 players added to the team’s practice squad on Sunday. All 15 are familiar faces, having been with the team during training camp.

They include veteran cornerback Don’t’e Deayon and undrafted rookie quarterback Bryce Perkins out of Virginia. The Rams still have one spot available, and have to wait until Tuesday to place four of the practice squad players on the protected list.

Here’s the full list:

LB Daniel Bituli, TE Kendall Blanton, C Cohl Cabral, DT Marquise Copeland, CB Dont'e Deayon, OL Jamil Demby, DT Michael Hoecht, S Juju Hughes, WR J.J. Koski, DB Tyrique McGhee, DB, LB Derrick Moncrief, LB Natrez Patrick, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Christian Rozeboom, LB, DE Jonah Williams.

