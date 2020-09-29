Lost in the disappointment of his team’s late-game loss to the Buffalo Bills was this: According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Jared Goff had his best performance of the 2020 season.

“I thought yesterday (Sunday) was his best game, I didn't think it was even close,” McVay said. “When you look at the caliber of play, I thought his pocket movement, his ability to navigate and be able to move while keeping his eyes down the field and make some big-time throws was outstanding.

“The Philly game, it was a really clean operation. He did a great job, but I thought there was a little bit more challenging looks yesterday that forced him to execute.”

McVay went on to say that Goff did a good job of moving in the pocket and making plays downfield on third down, and that he showed great poise in helping to bring the Rams back from 28-3 deficit, making plays in pressure situations.

Goff finished 23-of-32 for 321 passing yards, with two touchdowns passes and one interception. He also scored a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Goff was sacked twice, posting a 111.6 passer rating.

"Outside of the interception early on, I thought I played well,” Goff said. “I thought we were able to move the ball well. There’s some things obviously I’ll always want back, but I was really pleased with how we fought upfront and on the outside. Our guys made plays all day.”

For the season, Goff is No. 8 in the NFL in passing yards (863), No. 8 in passer rating (109.6) and 10th in completion percentage (70 percent).

Goff leads the league with 9.6 yards per completion. And he’s played clean football when the game matters most. Goff is 12-of-15 for 194 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the fourth quarter, leading the league with a 158.3 passer rating.

The Rams have done a nice job of playing balanced football on offense, which has created some opportunities for Goff to push the ball down the field. The Rams average 170 rushing yards a game, which is tied for fourth in the NFL.

Because of their ability to run the football, Goff has been effective in the play-action game. The Cal product is 33-of-44 (75 percent) for 447 passing yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions on play-action passes, according to Next Gen Sports.

McVay said one of Goff’s strongest attributes is his ability to stay even-keeled through adversity, and that helped the Rams comeback on the road against the Bills.

“That is a great trait of Jared’s,” McVay said. “I thought it was instrumental and really in a lot of our players to kind of keep us just being present, being in the moment. I thought that’s’ what enabled us to be able to just kind of chip away a little bit at a time.”