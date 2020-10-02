Rams QB Jared Goff thriving with new voice in OC Kevin O’Connell

The routine is a similar one for quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

At the start of each practice for the Los Angeles Rams, Goff goes through a series of movement throws under O’Connell’s direction, simulating the types of throws he would have to make in a game.

It could be short flip out to a running back in the flat with a defender in his face, or moving outside the pocket to throw a rainbow bomb off-balance to a streaking receiver down the sideline.

But those movement, throwing drills during individual work at the start of practice provide a glimpse into the impact O’Connell has had on Goff’s improvement this year, and the budding relationship between the Cal product and his offensive coordinator.

“A lot of stuff that Kevin does in practice has been awesome,” Goff said. “Game day stuff is mostly what I’ve been doing, I haven’t changed much of that. He’s been there for all of it. I think in practice, a lot of this stuff that we do pre-practice that you guys are able to see of us out there, I think has been beneficial.”

The proof is in the pudding. After a so-so 2019 season Goff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through three games. Head coach Sean McVay said Goff had his best game of the year last week in a 35-32 loss against the Bills.

https://www.si.com/nfl/rams/news/la-rams-qb-jared-goff-played-best-game-of-season-against-bills

For the season, Goff is No. 8 in the NFL in passing yards (863), No. 8 in passer rating (109.6) and 10th in completion percentage (70 percent).

Goff leads the league with 9.6 yards per completion. And he’s played clean football when the game matters most. Goff is 12-of-15 for 194 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the fourth quarter, leading the league with a 158.3 passer rating.

“He’s been another voice, not only for Sean on game plan and stuff, but for me, and being there every day for me and being able to bounce stuff off him and I think it's always interesting and good,” Goff said about O’Connell. “I’ve been with a few different quarterback coaches at this point, but guys that come from similar but different systems, it is kind of good to hear their point of view.

“Just to hear someone that’s not inside your inner circle of what me, Sean and whoever else has been here for three or four or five years. Being able to hear a different perspective at times, I think can be really good and that’s what he’s provided.”

Down 28-3 on the road last week against the Bills, Goff didn’t panic, helping to lead the Rams on offense to 29 straight points and putting his team in position to win the game.

McConnell said he appreciated seeing Goff up-close battle through some adversity early in the season, and that going through those stressful moments helps their relationship grow.

“You really find out a lot about your communication skills and where you guys are at, where we’re at when you’ve got to have some tough conversations or you’ve got to try to attempt to push a player, or just sometimes be there to listen to a guy,” O’Connell said. “There’s a lot of different dynamics to that sideline communication. I’d like to think that Jared and I, our relationship, even though we haven’t been around each other a long time, I would like to think it’s right where we want it to be.”