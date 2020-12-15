Rams QBs coach Liam Coen named offensive coordinator at Kentucky

Coen, 35, served as OC at Maine before his arrival in L.A.

Los Angeles Rams assistant quarterback coach Liam Coen is planning to take a job as offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky at the end of the season, the school announced on Tuesday.

“I am very impressed with Liam’s depth of knowledge and detail of coaching that he has obtained as an NFL and college coach,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in a prepared statement. “He will bring an exciting style of football, attacking all areas of the field, a style that will be exciting for players to play and for fans to watch.”

Footballscoop.com first reported the news.

Coen, 35, was a four-year starter at quarterback for the University of Massachusetts.

He worked as the assistant wide receivers coach for two seasons before moving to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Before that, Coen spent the 2016-17 seasons serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Maine.

“It is an honor to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Kentucky,” said Coen. “I want to thank Coach Stoops for this incredible opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Big Blue Nation and can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work!”

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff acknowledged the departure of Coen via twitter.