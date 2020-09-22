SI.com
RamDigest
Rams RB Cam Akers day-to-day with separated rib cartilage

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Rams received mostly good news on the injury front this week.

Head coach Sean McVay said rookie running back Cam Akers separated rib cartilage and will be day-to-day, but remains a possibility to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“It is something that will be day-to-day,” McVay said. “He’ll be able to monitor that, and there is a chance that he’s going to play, for sure.”

Akers suffered the injury on the opening drive of L.A. win over the weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rams veteran running back Malcolm Brown suffered a fractured pinkie on his left hand but will wear a splint and should be fine to play this week, according to McVay.

Cornerback Darious Williams has some tendonitis in his Achilles. McVay said Williams will rest on Wednesday; he’s hopeful that Williams returns to practice on Thursday and will be healthy enough to play.

And left guard Joe Noteboom has a grade 2 calf strain that will force him to miss Sunday’s game. McVay said that Noteboom may be placed on the injured reserve, giving him time for the injury to heal.

With Noteboom unavailable, David Edwards would likely get the start at left guard. Edwards replaced Noteboom last week against the Eagles when he went out.

With Akers and Brown nursing injuries, the Rams could once again lean on second-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr. again on Sunday in Buffalo. The Memphis product finished with a career-high 121 total yards from scrimmage over the weekend against the Eagles, including a 2-yard run for a score.

