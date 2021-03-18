Rams re-sign TE Johnny Mundt; Matthew Stafford introduction Friday

Oregon product could be in line for more playing time in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have agreed to terms with reserve tight end Johnny Mundt on a one-year deal.

The University of Oregon product has been used mostly as a blocking tight end since joining the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. However, with pass-catching tight end Gerald Everett leaving in free agency by signing a one-year, $6 million deal with NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks, Mundt could get more opportunities in the passing game.

Mundt finished with just four catches for 53 yards in 16 games and 121 offensive snaps last season. However, Mundt also served as a core special teams player, totaling three tackles and 266 plays on special teams last season.

The Rams also announced they will hold an introductory press conference for new quarterback Matthew Stafford virtually on Friday. The Rams trade for Stafford with the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff and draft picks became official on Thursday.

Stafford will wear No. 9, reserve quarterback John Wolford’s number last season.

The Rams also lost defensive lineman Morgan Fox in free agency. Fox signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s an updated look at where the Rams stand in free agency:

Who’s in

OLB Leonard Floyd: Four years, $64 million ($32 million guaranteed)

QB Matthew Stafford (trade): Two years, $43 million left on his current deal from Lions

CB Darious Williams: Restricted free agent received first round tender worth $4.766 million

TE Johnny Mundt: Signed a one-year deal stay with the Rams

Who’s out

S John Johnson: Signed a three-year, $33,75 million deal ($24 million guaranteed) with the Cleveland Browns

OLB Samson Ebukam: Signed a two-year, $12 million deal ($5 million guaranteed) with the San Francisco 49ers.

OLB Derek Rivers: Signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Houston Texans

LS Jake McQuiade: Signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys

RB Malcolm Brown: Signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Dolphins

DE Michael Brockers: Trade to Detroit Lions

QB Jared Goff: Trade to Detroit Lions

DE Morgan Fox: Signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers

TE Gerald Everett: Signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks

Still waiting

CB Troy Hill

WR Josh Reynolds

C Austin Blythe

QB Blake Bortles



