L.A. Rams OL Rob Havenstein working toward bounce-back year

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Rob Havenstein knows he still has good football left in him.

The Wisconsin product limped through 2019, slowed by a balky right knee that eventually required surgery.

“I feel good,” Havenstein said. “I put my best foot forward, but it is definitely good to be back out there. Coming off an injury, it’s never the easiest thing. When we first started this thing, it’s been a minute since I’ve really been out there and playing good football. So, it’s good to be back. I’m taking it one practice at a time, trying to be the best that I can."

The 28-year-old Havenstein started a career-low nine games last season, part of a Rams’ offensive line that used five different starting offensive line combinations due to injuries.

Havenstein said one of the goals for this year’s group is to keep all five starters on the field for as many games as possible.

“Obviously the more time that you get with a person you’re going to be playing with, or the couple of people you’re going to be playing with, you’re going to have more success,” Havenstein said.

Case in point: During the Rams’ Super Bowl season two years ago all five starters along the offensive line started all 16 games.

Havenstein’s rehab this offseason was interrupted when the Rams had to close their facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the interim, Havenstein said he worked out with fellow offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and found another place to rehab his knee injury.

“I couldn’t afford to take a couple weeks, or a month, or however long things were shut down for,” Havenstein said. “Anytime you get to really work with the guys that you’re going to be playing with, especially as an offensive line, to see and kind of push each other and to know like, ‘Hey, I know he’s put the work in and he knows I’ve put my work in.’

“I’m not at home half-assing a workout, halfway between chips and the couch. I’m getting out there and putting my best foot forward, I’m getting after it. ‘Whit’ (Andrew Whitworth) is pushing guys, I’m trying to push guys, they’re pushing me. It was a really good environment and the work had to get done. You wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Whitworth said he’s pleased to see Haventein looking like his old self.

“He was working here, he was working in my house and he’s doing extra all the time,” Whitworth said. “It meant something to him to come back healthy and over the injury.

“I couldn’t be happier to see him having some success and seeing some good things going and feeling good about his knee. Just continuing to see him try to find those steps every day to get better and better.”