Robert Woods, Rams receivers out to prove their worth in 2020

Put some respect on my name.

That’s what Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods wants accomplish this season -- among other things – as his team works through the first week of training camp.

Woods understands he’s put up good numbers since joining the Rams in 2017, but still would like to see he and the rest of the team’s wide receiver group get a little more love nationally.

“We’re not like the flashiest group of receivers, but we’re just up there with production, up there with the best if not the best, as a group and as a unit,” he said.

Woods is not wrong.

Pro Football Focus places the Rams at No. 17 in the analytics site’s ranking of the top 32 receiving groups in the league.

Woods fellow L.A. receiver Cooper Kupp were an afterthought in Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk’s discussion of the top WR tandems in the league.

And neither are among Bleacher Report’s selection of the top five WRs duo in the NFL.

But Woods can simply point to production in asking the NFL to put some respect on the Rams’ name.

According to Football Outsiders, Rams’ receivers caught 249 passes last season -- second only to the Atlanta Falcons -- and averaged a league-high 5.8 yards after the catch in 2019.

Woods (1,134) and Kupp (1,161) both finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards, one of five receiving duos to accomplish the feat in 2019, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Goodwin 1,333, Mike Evans 1,157), the Dallas Cowboys (Amari Cooper 1,189, Michael Gallup 1,107), the Cleveland Browns (Jarvis Landry 1,174, Odell Beckham Jr. 1,035) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Keenan Allen 1,199, Mike Williams 1,001).

Cooper and Woods are close. The two spent time this offseason hopping fences of local high schools in Thousand Oaks and getting chased off fields trying to get in their daily training regimen.

Kupp points to Woods’ guidance as one of the reasons he led the team in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10) last season.

“I’ve got so much respect for Rob,” Kupp said. “Personally, I’ve learned more from Rob then I have any other receiver. I’ve been studying receivers since I was in high school, and studying pros when I was in high school. Being here, and being able to play with someone who in my mind is one of the best receivers in the league in terms of his ability to do everything.

“There’s no position he can’t play. He can run the underneath routes. He can get over the top of people. He’s just been an incredible asset to have a friend, and as a teammate. So I’m incredibly thankful for him, and his willingness to share.”

As a group, the Rams will have to replace deep threat Brandin Cooks, now with the Houston Texans. However, the Rams have Josh Reynolds ready to step up and second-round draft selection Van Jefferson competing for playing time.

Individually, Woods’ 176 catches over the last two seasons is good enough for No. 6 among receivers over that time period, while his 2,353 receiving yards is seventh.

Woods, 28, has performed like a No. 1 receiver the past two seasons. Now, he’s looking to get paid like one. The USC product still has two years left on a five-year, $34 million contract that will pay him $7 million in total compensation for the 2020 season.

“You want to go in and get paid for what you’re worth,” Woods said. “I think everyone feels that way. I’ve been working here for the Rams and want to be here for the rest of my career, keep playing here in L.A., home stadium. I want to get the job done and be here long-term.”