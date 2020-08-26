Rams training camp, Day 6: Taylor Rapp on the mend

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- A recap of Wednesday’s practice at Rams training camp:

PLAYER OF THE DAY

For the first time during training camp, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp suited up in pads and a jersey.

The University of Washington product did not get a chance to practice with his teammates, instead running through agility drills with the training staff.

Still, Rapp appeared to move pain free and seems closer to returning from a knee issue that has sidelined him since the start of camp.

With Rapp unavailable, rookies Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller have been getting more reps with the starters.

“It was a positive sign seeing him out there moving around,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “That was exactly what we hoped. And I think we’ll just see a progressive build from here on out.”

PLAY OF THE DAY

Undrafted rookie receiver Earnest Edwards out of Maine flashed on back-to-back play, the second with one shoe on.

Edwards caught a bubble screen on the perimeter and darted upfield for a 20-yard gain, but had his shoe pulled off by a defender.

No matter. The offense went quick and Edwards lined up with just his sock on, running an out route and hauling in a catch for a 7-yard completion.

Running back John Kelly had a couple explosive runs during team drills.

MATCHUP OF THE DAY

Rookie Van Jefferson has struggled at times matching up against cornerback Jalen Ramsey in practice, but he got the best of him on Wednesday.

Twice down near the goal line, Jefferson shook loose from Ramsey off the line of scrimmage and beat him inside for touchdowns on slant routes during one-on-one drills, to the delight of the offense.

The wins against Ramsey are the latest example of the blossoming confidence from the rookie out of Florida.

As far as Ramsey’s contract status, McVay had no update on the ongoing negotiations.

“Obviously, Jalen is focused on playing football, McVay said. “Those are things that we’re trying to handle behind the scenes, but the one thing I think we all know is Jalen is so refreshingly secure in himself and confident that it would be great if it gets done, but you also know this guy is not going to be distracted by whether it is, or isn’t done.

“He’s going to go out and try and demonstrate why he’s one of the best in the league at what he does.”

Ramsey also pledged to donate $1 million to Purpose Academy in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. to purchase more resources to expand its programming.

ROLL CALL

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald did not practice on Wednesday, as McVay said he got a maintenance rest day.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr., out since suffering a minor hamstring strain in last week’s scrimmage, also worked with trainers on the field at the start of practice.

YOU DON’T SAY

“It was definitely hard to learn on Zoom, I’ll be honest with you. I definitely realized I don’t want to sit in front of a desk anytime soon. But at the same time it was learning experience, and once we got here and were able to learn in the building, I was glad.” -- Rams rookie safety Terrell Burgess on dealing with virtual learning to pickup the playbook during the offseason.