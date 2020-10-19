With rookie kicker Samuel Sloman struggling, Rams should consider kicker auditions

Rookie kicker Samuel Sloman’s blocked extra point isn’t the reason the Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Veteran players like Andrew Whitworth and Aaron Donald pointed to a lack of execution and several mental errors that led to L.A.’s 0-1 start in the NFC West.

However, Sloman’s inconsistent performance through six games should be a troubling sign for the Rams, particularly considering this team believes it is built for a deep playoff run. At some point head coach Sean McVay is going to have to lean on Sloman to perform in a critical situation late in the game, and his performance so far hasn’t exactly built trust that he can come through in those situations.

A seventh-round selection by the Rams in this year’s draft, Sloman was the choice by the team in a three-man competition between CFL product Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis to replace veteran Greg Zuerlein. I offered some thoughts on the competition during training camp here.

Sloman was somewhat a surprise selection because on the surface it appeared Hajrullahu and MacGinnis had outperformed him during the team’s two scrimmages and at practices where reporters had access. But Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sloman made a late push and the team liked his long-range potential.

However, Sloman has struggled with low kicks so far this season, missing two field goals and three extra points -- two of which have been blocked. Sloman’s 78 percent field goal percentage (7 of 9) puts him in the bottom third of the league. Sloman’s longest field goal is 42 yards.

Not everything has been bad for Sloman. His touchback percentage of 66 percent is No. 8 in the NFL, helping to give the defense good field position.

The issue is Sloman needs to be ready to perform at a high level in a playoff-type atmosphere by season’s end, and so far his production has not inspired confidence in his fellow teammates and the coaching staff. If he’s missing relatively easy kicks for NFL kickers without crowds, what happens when there’s actually a more distractive environment with fans and real crowd noise in the stadium?

It’s one of the reasons I believe the Rams should consider bringing in free agent kickers to audition starting this week, so Sloman understands the seriousness of the situation.

At 23 years old, Sloman is young and his performance could develop more consistency if the Rams continue to show confidence in him and give him room to grow. But nearing the midpoint of the season, time is an issue.

Speaking a few weeks ago, special teams coordinator John Bonamego said trust the process.

“He’s a rookie, so he’s progressing,” Bonamago said. “There’s a lot of room for growth with him. I think that’s one of the things that I like the best about him is his mental resilience. He really bounces back.

“He’s a quick study in terms of, he really understands his technique and what works and what doesn’t. So, he’s able to self-correct, which is, for a young player, that’s something that’s’ pretty rare. Usually it takes those guys several years to learn that, which is why very few of them stick with their first opportunities. A lot of those guys tend to bounce around a little bit before they finally settle in.”