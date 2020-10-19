SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

With kicker Samuel Sloman struggling, Rams should consider kicker auditions

Eric D. Williams

With rookie kicker Samuel Sloman struggling, Rams should consider kicker auditions

Rookie kicker Samuel Sloman’s blocked extra point isn’t the reason the Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Veteran players like Andrew Whitworth and Aaron Donald pointed to a lack of execution and several mental errors that led to L.A.’s 0-1 start in the NFC West.

However, Sloman’s inconsistent performance through six games should be a troubling sign for the Rams, particularly considering this team believes it is built for a deep playoff run. At some point head coach Sean McVay is going to have to lean on Sloman to perform in a critical situation late in the game, and his performance so far hasn’t exactly built trust that he can come through in those situations.

A seventh-round selection by the Rams in this year’s draft, Sloman was the choice by the team in a three-man competition between CFL product Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis to replace veteran Greg Zuerlein. I offered some thoughts on the competition during training camp here.

Sloman was somewhat a surprise selection because on the surface it appeared Hajrullahu and MacGinnis had outperformed him during the team’s two scrimmages and at practices where reporters had access. But Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sloman made a late push and the team liked his long-range potential.

However, Sloman has struggled with low kicks so far this season, missing two field goals and three extra points -- two of which have been blocked. Sloman’s 78 percent field goal percentage (7 of 9) puts him in the bottom third of the league. Sloman’s longest field goal is 42 yards.

Not everything has been bad for Sloman. His touchback percentage of 66 percent is No. 8 in the NFL, helping to give the defense good field position.

The issue is Sloman needs to be ready to perform at a high level in a playoff-type atmosphere by season’s end, and so far his production has not inspired confidence in his fellow teammates and the coaching staff. If he’s missing relatively easy kicks for NFL kickers without crowds, what happens when there’s actually a more distractive environment with fans and real crowd noise in the stadium?

It’s one of the reasons I believe the Rams should consider bringing in free agent kickers to audition starting this week, so Sloman understands the seriousness of the situation.

At 23 years old, Sloman is young and his performance could develop more consistency if the Rams continue to show confidence in him and give him room to grow. But nearing the midpoint of the season, time is an issue.

Speaking a few weeks ago, special teams coordinator John Bonamego said trust the process.

“He’s a rookie, so he’s progressing,” Bonamago said. “There’s a lot of room for growth with him. I think that’s one of the things that I like the best about him is his mental resilience. He really bounces back.

“He’s a quick study in terms of, he really understands his technique and what works and what doesn’t. So, he’s able to self-correct, which is, for a young player, that’s something that’s’ pretty rare. Usually it takes those guys several years to learn that, which is why very few of them stick with their first opportunities. A lot of those guys tend to bounce around a little bit before they finally settle in.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

San Francisco stuns Rams, not ready to give up NFC West crown

Rams held at bay by stingy Niners' defense

Eric D. Williams

Five keys for Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

After sweeping NFC East, L.A. looking for first NFC West victory

Eric D. Williams

San Francisco in midst of Super Bowl malaise; Rams know the feeling

Injuries and poor play have led to a humbling, 2-3 for Niners

Eric D. Williams

Aaron Donald has played in 99 games: A closer look at the numbers

The Pittsburgh product's 79.5 career sacks is second in team history

Eric D. Williams

Prediction: Rams over San Francisco 49ers, 27-21

L.A. looks to avenge season sweep by Niners last year

Eric D. Williams

Rams focused on stopping San Francisco 49ers “igniter” TE George Kittle

Iowa product has career highs in receiving yards and catches vs. Rams

Eric D. Williams

Rams see versatile Jalen Ramsey as LeBron James-type player

Florida State product developing into enforcer near line of scrimmage

Eric D. Williams

Rams OLB Obo Okronkwo out 4-6 weeks with elbow injury

Oklahoma product had shown improvement over last two weeks

Eric D. Williams

Tale of the tape: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

L.A. was swept by San Francisco last year

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: Week 5 vs. Washington

TE Gerald Everett more involved in offense against Washington

Eric D. Williams