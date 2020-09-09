SI.com
RamDigest
Rams, Jalen Ramsey agree on reported five-year, $105 million contract extension

Eric D. Williams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After spending the duration of training camp in negotiations, the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension, the team confirmed Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a 5-year $105 million extension that averages $21 million per year, making Ramsey’s agreement the largest contract signed by a cornerback in NFL history.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ramsey’s contract includes $72 million in guaranteed money.

General manager Les Snead said the goal remained for the Rams to keep Ramsey around long term.

Ramsey, 25, was headed into the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $13.7 million for the upcoming season.

The Rams secured the services of Ramsey in a mid-season trade last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving up two first-round draft picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Entering his fifth season in the league, Ramsey has totaled 236 combined tackles, 49 pass breakup and 10 interceptions in 60 games played.

Ramsey’s has been selected to three Pro Bowls and earned first-team, All-Pro honors in 2017.

Ramsey checked in via twitter soon after news of his new contract surfaced.

