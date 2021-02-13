Special teams guru Joe DeCamillis seeks more explosive plays for Rams

A priority for Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis this offseason will be figuring out how to create a more explosive return game for his new team in 2021.

The Rams averaged just 20.6 yards per kick return last season, tied for No. 23 in the NFL. And Los Angeles averaged 6.9 yards per punt return, also No. 23 in the league.

That said, DeCamillis didn’t rule out the possibility of current punt and kick return man Nsimba Webster ultimately being the guy moving forward if a new scheme can improve his ability to create explosive plays.

“One of the things that you got to really evaluate as much as anything is the better the blocking schemes are, and the better holes you have to run through, the better the return is going to be,” DeCamillis said. “Now, where you get special is when it’s a guy that has Devin Hester type-ability -- those types of things -- that’s where you can really become special.

“But we’ve got to make sure that we get the holes open at the start and then hopefully we can get the right guy back there and it might be the right guy that we have right now (Webster). He’s a young guy and hopefully we can get him up to speed and get him a little bit better than he was last year.”

DeCamillis has been a special teams coach in the NFL since taking over that role in 1988 for the Denver Broncos and his father-and-law Dan Reeves. Since then, DeCamillis has coached special teams for seven different teams over 33 NFL seasons.

DeCamillis takes over for John Bonamego, who remains on the coaching staff as a senior coaching assistant. DeCamillis said he does not know what Bonamego’s role will be on the team moving forward.

“I have a ton of respect for Bono (John Bonamego),” DeCamillis said. “I’ve known him a long time, so that’s probably a better question for (Sean McVay).”

DeCamillis will have his hands full taking over a special teams unit that ranked No. 30 in the NFL, according to Hall of Fame selector Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings.

DeCamillis also wants to see a return to some of the trick plays former Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel brought to the team by using the unique skill set of punter Johnny Hekker.

“It depends on the situation,” DeCamillis said. “I think it depends on what the head coach’s plan is, what your team plan is. You want to play complementary football as much as possible. Sometimes, they come up. Sometimes they don’t.

“In Jacksonville, we were very successful the last few years doing that and I know having the talent that John (Fassel) has, I hope we're able to continue the ‘trickeration.’ That's what I hope happens.”

DeCamillis could also be looking for a new long snapper. Jake McQuaide, the longest tenured player on the Rams, is an unrestricted free agent. Due to salary cap restraints, the Rams might not bring the 33-year-old veteran long snapper back in free agency.

The Rams have two, young long snappers already on the team signed to reserve/future deals in Colin Holba and Steven Wirtel.

“I just think you really have to get the right one,” DeCamillis said about the long snapper issue. “You have to do a hell of a job of making sure that the personnel know exactly what you want and get the right guy.

“Hopefully, we'll be able to get through that. On the other side of it though, Jake is a great long snapper in this league. Part of the reason that Hekker’s been successful, part of the reason that (Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein) was successful here, was because of him. So, a lot of respect and again, the finances, they'll just have to work those things out and hopefully he'll have a chance to come in here and compete because I think he's excellent.”