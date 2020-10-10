Rams to activate rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis

Looking to beef up the team’s pass rush, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be added to the active roster in time for Sunday’s Week 5 contest against the Washington Football Team.

The Rams started the 21-day window on Lewis last week The Alabama product started the season on the non-football injury list due to a balky right knee, which meant that he had to miss the first three games of the regular season. Lewis had a procedure on the knee last month.

At the time of the procedure, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said the team was concerned Lewis had an infection in the knee from a previous surgery, with the results coming back negative. McVay also said that Lewis had some atrophy from the procedure, which required more recovery and rehabilitation.

McVay said the team will make a roster move on Saturday to create a spot for Lewis on the active roster, who will play his first NFL game in his hometown of Washington, D.C.

“He’s shown that he's more than capable of being able to compete at that outside rusher position for us, whether it be in some of our sub packages or in our base defense,” McVay said about Lewis. “I think he’s just kind of had steady improvement. The difference now, they’re so limited, where you’re truly able to go full speed and really push it. But we do feel like he’s in a good place based on his individual drill work progressions and what he’s done in some of these team periods.”

After missing two games because of a rib injury, rookie running back Cam Akers was a full participant for a second straight day and is expected to return to the field on Sunday against Washington.

Rookie safety Jordan Fuller also was a full participant on Friday and is good to go for this weekend.

However, starting inside linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) and slot defender Troy Hill (ankle) were limited participants on Friday and are questionable for Sunday.

McVay said Kiser will be a game-time decision and that he would be surprised if Hill did not play.

Offensive tackle Bobby Evans did not practice all week because of a shoulder injury and has been ruled out.