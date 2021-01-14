Sean McVay rules out John Wolford, Jared Goff to start at QB for Rams

Cal product has taken all snaps with the starters this week

There will no quarterback controversy for the Los Angeles Rams this week.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that reserve quarterback John Wolford has been ruled out for Saturday’s game due to a neck stinger suffered in the opening quarter of his team’s 30-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

With Wolford unavailable, Jared Goff will get the start and Blake Bortles will serve as the No. 2 quarterback. McVay also said it’s possible undrafted rookie Bryce Perkins could be active and serve as the team’s No. 3 quarterback on Saturday.

Wolford did not practice all week. Goff, who’s been dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, came in for Wolford and led the Rams to victory last week. Goff has been practicing with a glove on his throwing hand all week in preparation for the cold in Green Bay.

“He’s good,” McVay said about Goff. “He’s done a nice job throughout the course of the week. I think he’s been able to get a lot of good individual work with Kevin (Rams OC Kevin O’Connell), and then we had a little bit of physical work yesterday.

“And so he’s making good progress. I know he’s been pain-free, but I think the further away you get away from that (injury), the more normal functionality you’ll get from that thumb surgery. Feeling like yourself as far as getting the grip, throwing the football and all the different things that position entails from a ballhandling perspective.

McVay said Wolford will still travel with the team.

McVay also said receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) and left guard David Edwards (ankle) will not practice, receiving more treatment on Thursday with their status for Saturday’s game being evaluated at the end of the day.

Andrew Whitworth (knee) and Aaron Donald (rib) remain on track to play this weekend.