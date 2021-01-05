Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Seahawks (Take 3)

Plenty of tape for both teams to study after playing twice this season

The Last time the Seattle Seahawks faced a team three times in one season was the year they advanced to the Super Bowl in 2013.

The Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers split the season series, but the Seahawks defeated San Francisco at home in the NFC Championship game 17-14 and went on to manhandle the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

This year, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seahawks will meet for the third time this season in the opening round of the NFC Wild Card game. Like the 2013 season, the Rams and the Seahawks have split the regular-season series.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the familiarity between the two teams should make for a hard-fought game.

“It’s really kind of the fun part of it for the coaches and all because we have a lot of stuff to work with -- they do and we do -- and we’ll see how it goes,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 25-21, however the Rams won the only time the two teams have met in the postseason, a 27-20 victory in Seattle in the NFC Wild Card round after the 2004 season.

The Rams are 4.5-point underdogs.

Looks like weather should be decent (for now) in Seattle on Saturday, with temperatures around 48 degrees and a slight chance of rain at game time.

John Hussey’s crew will officiate the game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 10-6

Seahawks: 12-4

Comment: Rams finish the season losing three of their last six games.

Points Per Game

Rams: 23.3 (22)

Seahawks: 28.7 (8)

Comment: The Rams have not scored a touchdown on offense in the last two games.

Total offense

Rams: 377.0 yards per game (11)

Seahawks: 369.5 yards per game (17)

Comment: Seattle’s 73.21 percent red zone efficiency is No .4 in the NFL.

Rush offense

Rams: 126.1 yards per game (10)

Seahawks: 123.2 yards per game (12)

Comment: Rams averaging 5 yards a carry on first down runs, tied for No. 3 in the NFL.

Pass offense

Rams: 250.9 yards per game (13)

Seahawks: 246.3 passing yards a game (16)

Comment: DK Metcalf (1,303) and Tyler Lockett (1,054) both finished the year with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Time of possession

Rams: 32:01 (2)

Seahawks: 29:49 (19)

Comment: Rams held the ball for 37:53 in win over Cardinals last week.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 18.5 (1)

Seahawks: 23.2 (15)

Comment: Rams have scored four touchdowns on defense this season.



Total defense

Rams: 281.9 yards per game (1)

Seahawks: 380.6 yards per game (22)

Comment: Hawks allowing teams to convert 47.09 percent of time on third down, fifth-worst in NFL.

Rush Defense

Rams: 91.3 yards per game (3)

Seahawks: 95.6 yards per game (5)

Comment: Bobby Wagner’s 138 combined tackles is No. 8 in the NFL.



Pass Defense

Rams: 190.7 yards per game (1)

Seahawks: 285.0 yards per game (31)

Comment: Hawks have allowed 55 passing plays of 20-plus yards, tied for No. 24 in NFL.

Sacks

Rams: 53/350 yards (2)

Seahawks: 46/251 yards (7)

Comment: Aaron Donald finished tied for second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks.

Penalties

Rams: 71/655 yards (2)

Seahawks: 84/662yards (T11)

Comment: Jalen Ramsey L.A.’s most penalized player with seven, including five for pass interference.

Interceptions

Rams: 14 (T12)

Seahawks: 14 (T12)

Comment: Rams have just one interception in the last three games.

Turnover differential

Rams: minus-3 (T21)

Seahawks: plus-4 (T10)

Comment: Hawks have two giveaways in the last four games.