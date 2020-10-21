Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams will play on Monday Night Football for the first time this season against the Chicago Bears, the team’s third nationally televised game this year.

The Rams are 29-33 all-time on Monday Night Football during the regular season. The last time these two teams met was last season, a 17-7 victory for the Rams at the L.A. Coliseum on Nov. 17.

L.A. is 2-0 at home so far this season at SoFi Stadium, the site of this Week 7 contest.

The Bears lead the all-time series with the Rams 54-37-3 (including postseason). Rams head coach Sean McVay knows his offense needs to play better in facing one of the best defenses in the league in Chicago.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” McVay said. “They’ve got a great rush. They’ve been really opportunistic, you see they are playing really well on third downs and in the red area. It’s a lot of the personnel that they’ve had a lot of success with over the last couple of years.”

Even though the Rams are coming off a disappointing, 24-16 loss on the road to the San Francisco 49ers, they opened up as 7-point favorites at home.

Weather should not be an issue with the translucent roof at SoFi, but there is a slight chance of rain on Monday, with temperatures expected to be in the 60s.

Bill Vinovich’s crew will officiate the game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 4-2

Bears: 5-1

Comment: Chicago is off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2012. That year unfortunately did not end well for the Bears, as they finished 10-6 and out of the playoffs. Head coach Lovie Smith was let go after the season was over.

Points Per Game

Rams: 25.3 (19)

Bears: 21.3 (27)

Comment: The Bears have won by an average of just five points a game.

Total offense

Rams: 388.2 yards per game (10)

Bears: 312.8 yards per game (28)

Comment: The Bears convert on third down just over 36 percent of the time, No. 27 in the NFL.

Rush offense

Rams: 135.2 yards per game (10)

Bears: 90.0 yards per game (28)

Comment: The Bears have just two rushing touchdowns on the year, tied with the New York Jets for worst in the league.

Pass offense

Rams: 253.0 yards per game (15)

Bears: 222.8 passing yards a game (23)

Comment: Nick Foles has completed just 46 percent of his passes for 202 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs (66.4 passer rating) on third down this season.

Time of possession

Rams: 30:34 (13)

Bears: 30.33 (14)

Comment: Chicago punter Pat O’Connell’s net punting average of 39.6 yards per punt is No. 23 in the NFL. His 13 punts downed inside the 20-yard line is No. 2 in the league.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 19.0 (5)

Bears: 19.3 (7)

Comment: Chicago’s defense has held opponents under 20 points four times this season.

Total defense

Rams: 318.5 yards per game (4)

Bears: 337.2 yards per game (7)

Comment: Bears allowing just 5.15 yards per play, No. 6 in the NFL.

Rush Defense

Rams: 109.0 yards per game (T11)

Bears: 113.0 yards per game (14)

Comment: LB Roquan Smith leads the Bears with 52 combined tackles.



Pass Defense

Rams: 209.5 yards per game (4)

Bears: 224.2 yards per game (10)

Comment: Chicago’s defense a league-best 36.7 percent in red zone efficiency, keeping teams out of the end zone.

Sacks

Rams: 20/131 yards (5)

Bears: 15/90 yards (T10)

Comment: Talented edge rusher Khalil Mack leads the Bears with 4.5 sacks.

Penalties

Rams: 24/187 yards (T4)

Bears: 45/437 yards (T31)

Comment: Kyle Fuller leads the Bears with six penalties for 91 accepted yards, including three for pass interference.

Interceptions

Rams: 4 (T17)

Bears: 5 (T13)

Comment: Tashaun Gibson leads the Bears with two interceptions.

Turnover differential

Rams: minus-1 (T19)

Bears: plus-1 (T13)

Comment: Bears have thrown seven interceptions in six games.