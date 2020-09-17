SI.com
RamDigest
Tale of the tape: Rams vs Eagles

Eric D. Williams

THOUSANDS OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams travel to the East Coast to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia for the first time since 2014.

The Eagles lead the series 22-19-1. The last time the two teams played was December 16, 2018 -- a 30-23 win for Philadelphia at the L.A. Coliseum.

The Rams have lost six straight against the Eagles and have not won in Philadelphia since 2001.

The Eagles lost their season opener to Washington, 27-17. The Eagles led by 10 points at halftime but allowed Washington to score 20 answered points in the second half to earn the victory.

2020 RECORD
Rams: 1-0
Eagles: 0-1
Comment: Rams will not have to worry about crowd noise, as fans will not be allowed to attend the game at Lincoln Financial Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Points Per Game
Rams: 20.0 (T19)
Eagles: 17.0 (T23)
Comment: Rams finished 2-of-5 in the red zone against the Cowboys, so red zone offense is an issue.

Total offense
Rams: 422.0 yards per game (5)
Eagles: 265.0 yards per game (29)
Comment: Philadelphia finished with just 90 total yards in the second half of last week’s loss to Washington.

Rush offense
Rams: 153.0 yards per game (6)
Eagles: 57.0 yards per game (30)
Comment: Eagles could get some help in the run game if Miles Sanders returns from injury this week.

Pass offense
Rams: 269.0 yards per game (9)
Cowboys: 208.0 passing yards a game (22)
Comment: Jared Goff completed passes to seven different players in last week’s win over the Cowboys.

Time of possession
Rams: 35:38 (3)
Eagles: 30.39 (16)
Comment: Rams ability to control tempo and play keep away from Dallas offense kept the defense fresh last week.

Opponents points per game
Rams: 17.0 (T8)
Eagles: 27.0 (T21)
Comment: Even though they gave up just 17 points to a talented Dallas offense, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley believes his group can play much better if they clean up some mistakes.

Total defense
Rams: 380.0 yards per game (22)
Eagles: 239.0 yards per game (1)
Comment: Staley and Rams head coach Sean McVay point to improving poor tackling as a point of emphasis this week in practice.

Rush Defense
Rams: 136.0 yards per game (22)
Eagles: 80.0 yards per game (5)
Comment: Rams did a decent job against Dallas running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Pass Defense
Rams: 244.0 yards per game (20)
Eagles: 159.0 yards per game (3)
Comment: Limiting Carson Wentz from creating big plays should be Rams No. 1 priority on defense.

Sacks made/Yards
Rams: 3/22 (T4)
Eagles: 3/19 (T4)
Comment: Rams generated consistent pressure against Dak Prescott and should do the same against a Philadelphia offensive line that gave up eight sacks last week.

Interceptions
Rams: 0 (T15)
Eagles: 0 (T15)
Comment: Rams had some opportunities against Dallas but did not capitalize.

Turnover differential
Rams: minus-1 (T19)
Eagles: minus-3 (T31)
Comment: Rams need to figure out a way to steal a couple possessions on the road. 

