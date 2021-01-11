Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Packers

The Rams are 7-point underdogs on the road at Green Bay

Earning a victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the playoffs is an uphill climb, but not impossible.

Rodgers is 10-8 in the postseason over his 16-year, NFL career. He’s 4-2 at Lambeau Field, losing 37-20 to the New York Giants after the 2011 season and 23-20 to the San Francisco 49ers after the 2013 season.



Rodgers was sacked a combined eight times in those losses, so a key for the Rams will be generating consistent pressure on the Cal product.

The game pits Green Bay’s No. 1 scoring offense (31.8 points per game) against L.A.’s No. 1 scoring defense (allowing 18.5 points a contest).

“It's a great matchup,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “Our defense has done a great job, but I have tremendous respect for these coaches, these players and what they've done for the Packers.

“This is what you love. These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can't wait for. We have to take it a day at a time and have a great week of prep.”

The Rams hold a 46-45-2 (including postseason) edge all-time over Green Bay. The two teams last met in Los Angeles, a 29-27 victory for the Rams on Oct. 28, 2018.

The last time the Rams played in Green Bay was nine years ago when the franchise was still in St. Louis, a 30-20 victory for the Packers on Oct. 21, 2012.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the postseason was nearly 20 years ago, a 45-17 win for the Rams in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.

As Greg Beacham from the Associated Press points out, the Packers and Rams never met in the playoffs at Lambeau Field. However, they played at Milwaukee County Stadium on Dec. 23, 1967. Led by quarterback Bart Starr and head coach Vince Lombardi, the Packers defeated the Rams, headed by QB Roman Gabriel and the Fearsome Foursome, 28-7.

Green Bay won the Ice Bowl and the 1967 title eight days later.

The weather will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 25 degrees at game time. That’s not bad weather for Green Bay at this time of year. The Packers will open the doors for 6,000 fans to attend.

Ron Tolbert's crew will officiate the game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 10-6

Packers: 13-3

Comment: The Packers have finished with back-to-back, 13-3 seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Points Per Game

Rams: 23.3 (22)

Packers: 31.8 (1)

Comment: The Packers won their last six games, averaging 33.5 points a game.

Total offense

Rams: 377.0 yards per game (11)

Packers: 389.0 yards per game (5)

Comment: Packers 80 percent red zone efficiency is tops in the league.

Rush offense

Rams: 126.1 yards per game (10)

Packers: 132.4 yards per game (8)

Comment: With 1,104 rushing yards, Aaron Jones finished No. 4 in the NFL.

Pass offense

Rams: 250.9 yards per game (13)

Packers: 256.6 passing yards per game (9)

Comment: Packers averaging 7.8 yards per passing play, No. 2 in the league.

Time of possession

Rams: 32:01 (2)

Packers: 32:29 (1)

Comment: 36-year-old Kicker Mason Crosby a perfect 16-of-16 during the regular season for first time in his NFL career.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 18.5 (1)

Packers: 23.1 (13)

Comment: Packers allowing a league-worst 17.1 punt return yards per game, including two punt returns for TDs.



Total defense

Rams: 281.9 yards per game (1)

Packers: 334.0 yards per game (9)

Comment: Packers 66.7 red zone efficiency tied for No. 10 in the NFL.

Rush Defense

Rams: 91.3 yards per game (3)

Packers: 112.8 yards per game (T13)

Comment: Safety Adrian Amos lead the Packers in tackles with 86.



Pass Defense

Rams: 190.7 yards per game (1)

Packers: 221.2 yards per game (7)

Comment: Packers allowing 6.6 yards per pass play, No. 12 in the NFL.

Sacks

Rams: 53/350 yards (2)

Packers: 41/254 yards (T10)

Comment: Za’Darius Smith leads Green Bay in sacks with 12.5.

Penalties

Rams: 71/655 yards (2)

Packers: 84/684yards (T11)

Comment: Smith leads the Packers with nine penalties, including five for defensive offsides.

Interceptions

Rams: 14 (T12)

Packers: 11 (T18)

Comment: Darnell Savage leads Packers with four interceptions.

Turnover differential

Rams: minus-3 (T21)

Packers: plus-7 (7)

Comment: Green bay turned it over just twice in the last six games.