Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Niners

The Los Angeles Rams will look to avenge an earlier loss this season to the San Francisco 49ers when they host them at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The two NFC West teams have gone in different directions since that Week 6, 24-16 loss for the Rams.

San Francisco has lost three of its last four games, dropping to 4-6 on the year while the Rams have won three of their last for games and sit atop the division, tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 7-3.

However, the Niners are coming off a bye week and get L.A. on a short week after an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Niners own a 71-67-3 record (including postseason) all-time against the Rams.

Per usual, weather should not be an issue underneath the translucent roof of SoFi, with temperatures expected around 69 degrees at game time.

The Rams are 7-point favorites.

Scott Novak’s crew will officiate the game.

2020 RECORD

Rams: 7-3

Niners: 4-6

Comment: Rams remain undefeated at SoFI Stadium with a 4-0 record and finish out the season playing four of their final six games at home.

Points Per Game

Rams: 24.3 (17)

Niners: 23.8 (18)

Comment: Only the Cardinals (16) have more rushing TDs than the Niners (15) this season.

Total offense

Rams: 397.3 yards per game (5)

Niners: 364.7 yards per game (15)

Comment: The Niners are converting just 30 percent of their fourth downs, third-worst in the league.

Rush offense

Rams: 124.5 yards per game (9)

Niners: 112.0 yards per game (17)

Comment: Raheem Mostert leads San Francisco with 303 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Pass offense

Rams: 272.8 yards per game (9)

Niners: 252.7 passing yards a game (13)

Comment: With Jimmy Garoppolo still nursing an ankle injury, Nick Mullens is expected to get the start at QB. Niners are 1-3 on the year when Mullens is the starter.

Time of possession

Rams: 31:56 (5)

Niners: 31:35 (8)

Comment: Rams held the ball for 33:13 in win over Bucs on MNF.

Opponents points per game

Rams: 19.2 (2)

Bucs: 23.4 (11)

Comment: Rams have given up a combined 46 points on the season in the second half.



Total defense

Rams: 291.9 yards per game (1)

Niners: 315.9 yards per game (3)

Comment: Rams still holding teams to league-leading 4.67 yards per play.

Rush Defense

Rams: 91.3 yards per game (5)

Niners: 107.0 yards per game (10)

Comment: LB Fred Warner leads the Niners with 79 combined tackles.



Pass Defense

Rams: 200.6 yards per game (2)

Niners: 208.9 yards per game (T4)

Comment: Niners are blitzing 37 percent of the time, seventh-most in the NFL.

Sacks

Rams: 32/200 yards (T3)

Niners: 18/107 yards (22)

Comment:

Penalties

Rams: 42/392 yards (2)

Niners: 59/540 yards (T19)

Comment: CB Emmanuel Moseley leads the Niners with six penalties called on him, including four for pass interference.

Interceptions

Rams: 10 (T6)

Niners: 8 (T14)

Comment: Rams have six interceptions over the last four games.

Turnover differential

Rams: even (T15)

Niners: minus-5 (27)

Comment: Niners have turned it over 10 times in the last four games.