Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a hip issue the team discovered just before kickoff, which affected his availability on game day against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ramsey played in 50 of the 72 defensive snaps.

“That was kind of something that we were surprised about it in warm-ups,” McVay said. “He did a great job with the reps that he had and I do expect him to be feeling good and he came out of there and checked off with (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and the training staff in good shape, but that was the only reason why he wasn't out there every single snap.”

The Rams gave up eight passing plays of 18-plus yards to San Francisco back-up quarterback Nick Mullens, so that’s concerning for the defense as they face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals this week.

After playing out of his mind against Tampa Bay two weeks ago, Cooper Kupp was held to two receptions for 41 yards against San Francisco on five targets. Earlier this year against the Niners, Kupp had just three receptions for 11 yards on nine targets.

Looks like San Francisco knows how to defend Kupp.

PERSONNEL GROUPING (OFFENSE)

Total plays: 61 (excluding penalties)

11 (One RB, One TE, 3 WRs) Pass -- 30. Run – 24. Total: 54

12 (One RB, Two TEs, 2 WRs) Pass – 3. Run – 3. Total: 6

13 (One RB, Three TEs, 1 WRs) Pass – 0. Run – 1. Total: 1

PASSING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING



Jared Goff

11: 16-for-28 (57.14 percent) for 150 yards, with zero TD and two INT. Goff was sacked two times, posting an 42.3 passer rating.

12: 3-for-3 (100.0 percent) for 48 yards, with zero TDs and zero INT. Goff was not sacked and posted an 118.8 passer rating.



RUSHING BY PERSONNEL GROUPING

11: 24 for 123 yards (1.63 average) Long: 61. 1 TD

12: 3 for 4 yards (1.33 average) Long: 3. 0 TD

13: 1 for minus-1 yards (minus-1.0 average) Long: minus-1. 0 TD

PERSONNEL GROUPINGS (DEFENSE)

Total plays: 70 (excluding penalties)

Base (4 DBs): Pass – 5. Run – 16. Total -- 21

5 DBs: Pass – 20. Run – 15. Total – 35.

Dime-plus (6 or more DBs): Pass – 12. Run – 2. Total – 14.

PASS RUSH

Total plays: 37

Rush 3 – 4 (10.8 percent) Sacks -- 0

Rush 4 – 28 (75.7 percent). Sacks -- 1

Rush 5 – 5 (13.5 percent). Sacks-- 1.

Here’s the snap counts for the Rams vs. Niners:

OFFENSE (Based on 62 snaps)

Quarterback – Jared Goff 62

Running back – Malcolm Brown 25, Darrell Henderson Jr. 20, Cam Akers 17

Wide receiver – Robert Woods 62, Josh Reynolds 61, Cooper Kupp 55

Tight end – Tyler Higbee 38, Gerald Everett 29, Johnny Mundt 3

Offensive line – Rob Havenstein 62, Austin Blythe 62, Austin Corbett 62, David Edwards 62, Joe Noteboom 62

DEFENSE (Based on 72 snaps)

Line – Aaron Donald 61, Michael Brockers 54, Sebastian Joseph-Day 33, Morgan Fox 30, A’Shawn Robinson 22, Greg Gaines 13.

Linebacker – Troy Reeder 69, Leonard Floyd 65, Samson Ebukam 33, Kenny Young 33, Justin Hollins 26.

Defensive back – John Johnson 72, Jordan Fuller 72, Troy Hill 65, Jalen Ramsey 50, Darious Williams 36, Nick Scott 36, David Long Jr. 22.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Scott 31, Nsimba Webster 24, JuJu Hughes 24, Natrez Patrick 23, Xavier Jones 22, Long 20, Ebukam 19, Jachai Polite 17, J.R. Reed 17, Mundt 16, Fox 16, J.R. Reed 15, Hollins 14, Van Jefferson 12, Johnny Hekker 11, Jake McQuaide 11, Brycen Hopkins 10, Reeder 10, Gay 9, Gaines 7, Johnson 7, Robinson 7, Joseph-Day 7, Williams 7, Brockers 7, Young 5, Coleman Shelton 4, Tremayne Anchrum 4, Havenstein 4, Edwards 4, Corbett 4, Blythe 4, Ramsey 4, Donald 2, Floyd 1.