THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- With Cooper Kupp recently signing a three-year contract extension worth $48 million, the Los Angeles Rams are now turning their attention to the other veteran receiver with a “C” on his chest.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Robert Woods will remain in the fold long-term, and a deal will be forthcoming sooner rather than later.

“We want to get him extended, too,” McVay said. “He’s a huge part of what we’re doing. That’s something I think is definitely important. You absolutely talk to your players about that. Robert and Cooper have been pillars of what we’ve done the last, few years.

“It’s great to get Cooper under contract, I’m so happy for him. And you can expect to see something similar down the line here very shortly we’re working toward for Robert.”

The USC product is signed through the 2021 season and has been an important part of the offense since moving on from the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

Individually, Woods’ 176 catches over the last two seasons is good enough for No. 6 among NFL receivers over that time period, while his 2,353 receiving yards is seventh.

Woods (1,134) and Kupp (1,161) both finished last season with over 1,000 receiving yards, one of five receiving duos to accomplish the feat in 2019, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Goodwin 1,333, Mike Evans 1,157), the Dallas Cowboys (Amari Cooper 1,189, Michael Gallup 1,107), the Cleveland Browns (Jarvis Landry 1,174, Odell Beckham Jr. 1,035) and the Los Angeles Chargers (Keenan Allen 1,199, Mike Williams 1,001).

Woods, 28, is scheduled to make $7 million in total compensation this season and $9 million in the final year of his deal in 2021.

Woods has said he wants to remain with the Rams in his hometown of Los Angeles, and it appears he will get that opportunity.