WR Josh Reynolds emerges as big-play threat for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said one of the reasons he felt confident from moving on from deep threat Brandin Cooks is the continued maturation of fourth-year pro Josh Reynolds.

“It’s awesome man,” Reynolds said. “It’s something that I’m used to doing, but to be able to get kind of a bigger role each week in this offense, it’s been good.”

The Texas A & M product proved McVay had reason to believe in him with his production this season. Through seven games, Reynolds has blossomed into a reliable weapon for the Rams with increased targets, particularly with opposing defense focused on taking away talented wide outs in Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

“When you look at what Josh has done over the last couple of years, that’s been consistent,” McVay said. “He made big plays in the NFC Championship game a handful of years ago. When he’s gotten his opportunity to consistently be on the field, he’s made plays.

“So, I think he is getting more comfortable, but I also think in some instances it’s kind of the norm for Josh. Robert and Cooper do such a great job and they’ve had consistent production over the last couple of years, but when you look at when Josh has gotten his opportunities, he has consistently delivered, which is why we felt so confident being able to move on from a great player in Brandin Cooks, because of the confidence we had in Josh Reynolds.”

In a big win over the Chicago Bears last week, Reynolds scored on a 4-yard touchdown reception on a flat route. He’s posted touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time in his NFL career.

Reynolds finished with four receptions for a team-high 52 receiving yards against the Bears, including a 21-yard reception.

For the season, Reynolds has 18 receptions for 278 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. Reynolds is averaging 15.4 yards per reception.

Reynolds, 25, also is in the final year of his rookie contract that pays him a little over $2 million in total compensation this season, so he’s essentially playing for a new deal in 2021.

“Josh is great,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “He’s a guy, I know we talk about Robert and Cooper all the time, but Josh, I’ve been with him as long as I’ve been with Cooper and he’s just kind of finally getting his chance to really be out there and really have plays kind of tailored for him and really understand the in and out of every route and every play and he’s done a great job. He’s a guy I have full trust in and we can run him on anything.”