Los Angeles Rams 53-Man Roster Cuts Tracker

The Rams must trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53 players by Tuesday at 1 PM PST

With the NFL's roster deadline looming at 1 pm Pacific time, the Los Angeles Rams must find a way to shave their roster down to the league-mandated 53-man number. 

Follow along with the latest updates to the roster here:

RAMS CUT Safety DANIEL ISOM

The Rams have made their first cut on deadline day, waiving safety Daniel Isom, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. 

The Rams hope to keep him on the practice squad. 

AUGUST 20 RAMS CUT 5 AFTER TEXANS LOSS

Following their loss to the Houston Texans on Friday night, and another roster cut deadline looming, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways five players from their roster on Saturday.

Tight end Kendall Blanton, runningback Raymond Calais, safety Jairon McVay, and runningback A.J. Rose were cut, while wide receiver J.J. Koski was waived with an injury designation.

AUGUST 16 RAMS CUT 5 PLAYERS

The Los Angeles Rams have cut five players in order to get their roster down to the league-mandated 85 players on Tuesday, including former USFL standout quarterback Luis Perez.

Los Angeles also parted ways with former Texas Longhorns kicker/punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

AUGUST 5 RAMS SIGN WR AUSTIN TRAMMELL, WAIVE TE

The Los Angeles Rams added some wide receiver depth on Thursday, signing former Rice product Austin Trammell.

The Rams signed Trammell due to injuries keeping wideouts Van Jefferson and Jacob Harris.

Trammell was undrafted out of Rice and played in two games for the Atlanta Falcons last season on special teams.

The Rams also waived tight end Kyle Markway. Markway has spent time on. the Rams practice squad but has never seen the field.

JULY 30 RAMS RELEASE XAVIER JONES

The Los Angeles Rams released third-year running back Xavier Jones on Friday with an injury designation, the team announced.

Jones, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2020, appeared in 13 games his rookie year primarily on special teams. A preseason ankle injury kept him sidelined for all of last season.

But before the injury, Jones had 27 carries for 94 yards and six catches for 26 yards in the Rams three preseason games last August.

The team signed running back Trey Ragas as a replacement on the depth chart. Ragas, who went undrafted out of Lousiana last year, appeared in one game for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season.

