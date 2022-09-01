Rams' Aaron Donald Explains (Kinda) Swinging Helmet vs. Bengals

Aaron Donald would like to swing the gate away from the past and toward the future

But an issue that isn't quite going away is the Los Angeles Rams' superstar dangerously swinging his helmet in anger during a recent joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was just a practice,” Donald said in his review of the notable conflict. “It was football. I don't really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice.

"My main focus is Buffalo.”

The Rams and defensive tackle Donald take the field for their first game of the 2022 season against the Bills in Week 1 of the NFL season, and Donald's focus forward is understandable. But that doesn't mean the brawl that took place during the team’s joint training camp practice with the Bengals suddenly goes away.

No, there is nothing the NFL can do about it. Nor, we say, should there be.

No, there is no need for in-house discipline; the idea that the Rams should suspend the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is ... naive.

But "just practice” is an explanation that ignores the ramifications of what Donald did in losing his temper. It's heinous enough that some NFL people we have spoken with are suggesting that joint practices - which this summer were overflowing with skirmishes - aren't as valuable as they ought to be.

Meanwhile, Donald (via "his people'') are trying to "manage'' the thing ..

Donald said that he talked with Rams coach Sean McVay about the situation and that two were on the same page regarding the incident. But of course, McVay was very vocal about "no fighting'' before the game ... a warning that Donald did not heed.

Some observers like NFL Network’s Judy Battista cited the altercation involving Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in 2019 in which he received an indefinite suspension for swinging a helmet at an opponent during a game.

But with all due respect: The NFL does not have jurisdiction over a practice.

This is a Rams problem - or, non-problem.

This is an Aaron Donald problem - or, non-problem.

There would be leadership and wisdom, we think, in Donald simply admitting his conduct was regrettable. But the NFL cannot force that; that is Aaron Donald's decision alone.

