Rams Star Aaron Donald Raves About LBs Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones

If there was a weakness for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams' defense last season, it was at linebacker.

Fortunately for the position group, Les Snead was able to upgrade the position group in a major way this offseason, signing long-time Seattle Seahawks star and multi-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner.

And thus far through training camp, Rams star Aaron Donald has been very impressed with both the newcomer in Wagner and incumbent Ernest Jones.

“Adding a guy like (LB) Bobby Wagner and seeing how he handles everything flying around," Donald said. "Him and (LB) Ernest (Jones) have been doing a great job at the middle. I think overall as a defense we've been doing good.”

In fact, according to Donald, Jones looks to have taken a big leap forward thus far through training camp.

In large part, that improvement has come due to Wagner's presence, with the pair constantly pushing each other both on the field and in the weight room.

“Obviously he was a playmaker but adding a guy like Bobby Wagner to up his game and get to learn from him," Donald continued. "When I'm in there early in the morning in the weight room, I see him and Bobby in there every morning. He’s attached to his hip right now, learning everything he can and he going to continue to grow.”

Now, with Jones and Wagner working together to solidify the middle of the field to the Rams, there is a confidence that, what was once a weakness, has now turned into a strength.

Perhaps, even the biggest strength of the defense.

"Like I said, Bobby Wagner and Ernest (Jones) have just been filling, making us right if we are wrong," Donald said. "Everybody swarming to the ball. When you got 11 guys swarming to the ball in the run game and being stout up front, we've been seeing some good things. Obviously, it ain't perfect, but for where we want to be right now I feel like we got something to smile about.”

