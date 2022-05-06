Skip to main content

Could Former Texas Kicker Cameron Dicker Be Rams' Best Option At Punter?

After a historic career with the Longhorns in kicking, Cameron Dicker might have a future with the Rams as a punter

The Los Angeles Rams are in need of a punter. Johnny Hekker's time with the franchise is up, but the season is approaching fast. 

Finding a stable punter isn't as simple as adding a player who barely has seen reps at the position. Or is it? That depends on if rookie Cameron Dicker wins the starting job. 

One of 17 rookies added as an undrafted free agent, Dicker is best known for his leg on via kickoffs and field goals. During his four seasons with the Longhorns, he was a placekicker first and punter second. 

In fact, punting is still something Dicker is figuring out at from a professional standpoint. Entering 2021, the senior only recorded eight punts in his career. Last season, new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian got him involved in the action. 

Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker

Dicker should make the case with former New York Giants' Riley Dixon for meaningful reps in 2022. Last season, he averaged 46.8 yards per punt and tallied over 2,000 yards through the air. His hang time hovered under 5.5 seconds, which be a cause for concern in the pros. 

Dixon, 28, has seen his fair share of highs and lows when it comes to kicking. His best season came in 2018 when he averaged 46.1 yards per punt. His worst year came last fall when he averaged a mere 44.4

Dicker already is averaging more than Dixon in terms of yards, but the hang time might be what wins the battle. Despite being named a first-team Big 12 punter, pros and college are vastly different, especially in terms of ball placement and speed. 

The difference between Dixon and Dicker winning the title of punter could the latter's upside as a kicker. During his four seasons on the Forty Acres, Dicker had a 75.9 success rate on field goals. His longest kick was a 57-yarder against Rice in 2019. 

Dicker also only missed four extra-point attempts during his college career as well. Should Matt Gay be feeling the heat? 

Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker

The Rams must win at all three phases of the field to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Offensively, they should be content after the success of Matthew Stafford in Year 1. Defensively, Los Angeles lost All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller but added All-Pro linebacker, Bobby Wagner. 

Field position is an underappreciated necessity on special teams, but it could be the difference between a team punting or scoring. Who would have thought at the Rams' biggest weakness would be in punting?  

It might be the top battle to watch for come this fall in camp. 

