The Los Angeles Rams are re-signing center Brian Allen on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million. Allen has started at the position since being drafted out of Michigan State in 2018.

Allen, 26, started 16 games this past season on the way to protecting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out with an 80.2 blocking grade and only was penalized five times.

A former three-time All-Big Ten selection, Allen was named the starting center in 2019 following the departure of John Sullivan. He missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a knee injury in late November of 2019.

Allen told Rams.com last offseason that he never felt fully healthy, thus costing him a year to work on Los Angeles' offensive line.

"I was out there, I was on the roster," Allen said. "I wasn’t really in a position to play, I’d say. I think there were a lot of weeks where Monday they told me, ‘Hey, keep practicing,’ and that was a lot of weeks, and then had some setbacks here and there. So just going from being the guy to someone who’s kind of just a practice player, I know it’s tough at first, but at the end of the day, I think I use that to my advantage as well."

Allen is the second offensive linemen to re-sign with Los Angeles entering free agency. Earlier Monday afternoon, the Rams agreed to terms with Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal worth $40 million. Noteboom, a former third-round pick, is projected to be the long-term replacement for veteran Andrew Whitworth should he retire.

Los Angeles is still waiting to hear from Whitworth on his decision for the 2022 season. The Rams also could elect to bring back offensive guard Austin Corbett, who remains the last name unsigned from the Super Bowl champion starting offensive line.