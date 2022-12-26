Rams vs. Broncos Notebook: Familiar Faces and the Return of Baker to SoFi

The Rams hosted the Broncos on Christmas Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams' defense came out ready to play, and demonstrated that early and often in L.A.'s Christmas Day 54-14 dismantling of the Denver Broncos. But that's not the only storyline from Sunday.

RETURN OF BAKER

Baker Mayfield made his second home start for the Rams on Sunday after his late-game heroics at SoFi earlier this month against the Raiders. While not lighting things up with the Rams' offense quite yet, his ability to make plays is undeniable.

In Sunday's win, Mayfield put on a brilliant performance as he potentially auditions for a new team next season, and completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards and no touchdowns against the Broncos defense.

Mayfield showed to be familiar with the Denver defense, as he also prepped for the Broncos just last month as a member of the Panthers.

FAMILIAR SCOUTING REPORT

The Broncos' defensive coordinator and special teams coaches were part of the Rams' Super Bowl staff from last season. Ejiro Evero served as L.A.'s defensive coordinator while Dwayne Stukes coached the Rams' special teams.

But none of that mattered from a Denver standpoint as the Rams moved the ball and scored at will on Sunday.

RILEY DIXON WHO?

The Rams possessed the ball nine times on Sunday and didn't punt one time. The L.A. possessions went, in order, FG, TD, TD, TD, TD, FG, TD, FG, end of game.

REPEATED SUCCESS?

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the best game of his Broncos career two weeks ago against Kansas City, throwing for 247 yards and running for another 57 before leaving the game in the final quarter with a concussion.

On Sunday, Wilson couldn't repeat that success against the Rams, as he was uncomfortable all day, and threw for just 214 yards and rushed for 17. Wilson was also sacked six times after the Broncos allowed seven sacks last week.

I'VE BEEN SLIMED

Sunday's game aired on both CBS and Nickelodeon. The latter broadcast featured a presentation steered toward kids including fun visual graphics and of course, the network's signature green slime, both real and virtual.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.