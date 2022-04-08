Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Finds Darious Williams, Sony Michel Replacements

How does one go about a mock draft without a first or second-round pick? It's quite tricky to navigate, to say the least, but it won't stop the Los Angeles Rams from making their picks.

Los Angeles won't be selecting again in the first round until at least 2024. Knowing general manager Les Snead, he'll probably trade the next three first-round selections to grab either a top-tier pass rusher or cornerback like he's done in the past.

Since Sean McVay arrived in L.A. the Rams haven't suffered a losing season. If the game plan isn't broken, why fix it?

Despite sitting on top of the world as Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles needs help at multiple positions. The Rams lost defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, cornerback Darious Williams, outside linebacker Von Miller, punter Johnny Hekker and others in free agency.

Replacing talents such as Miller and Williams doesn't come easy, but the Rams at least have to try. They're in a good spot as well since they own eight picks starting in Round 3.

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here's an early look at what the Rams could do when on the clock starting April 29.

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt Southern Utah's Braxton Jones Georgia's Zamir White Toldeo's Tycen Anderson

Round 3, No. 104: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Los Angeles has former fourth-round pick Robert Rochell ready for a bigger role in 2022. He will get the first crack at replacing Williams, but there isn't enough film to suggest he'll transition with ease into a starting role.

Taylor-Britt is a fun player. He's quick with his backpedal, sprints downfield when coming out of his break and is athletic enough to play either the perimeter or the nickel role. Taylor-Britt is also a willing tackler against the run, meaning he could be a Day 1 contributor despite not being a top-100 selection.

Round 4, No. 142: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

In a similar situation to Rochell, Joseph Noteboom is going to get a fair shot at taking over for future Hall of Fame tackle Andrew Whitworth. Last season, the former third-round pick held his own in the two starts he made. Can he do it over a 17-game season?

Jones comes from a smaller school, but he's made a big impact on the draft cycle. He possesses good lateral quickness with long arms that allow him to maintain leverage on passing downs. He needs to improve as a run blocker, but the tools are there for him to be a decent starter at either tackle spot in time.

Round 5, No. 175: Zamir White, RB, Georgia

As of now, Sony Michel remains a free agent. This isn't to say that he could sign a deal to return to L.A. as the No. 2 runner behind Cam Akers, but he also could be looking for a more lucrative contract on the open market.

White mirrors similar skills to that of Michel. Both are downhill runners that allow their strength to work over speed. Both are known for their physicality over finesse and both played at Georgia. The Rams could utilize him as a third down running back early on before perhaps expanding his role should Darrell Henderson walk next offseason.

Round 6, No. 211: Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

Two years ago, the Rams found their John Johnson III replacement in the sixth round by selecting Jordan Fuller. Could they find another starter with Anderson? A more rangy safety that has experience in the nickel, Anderson is a multi-talented prospect that works sideline to sideline. His ability to react in coverage could make him a long-term staple at safety should Taylor Rapp leave following his rookie contract.

Kentucky's Luke Fortner Indiana's Peyton Hendershot Colorado State's Ryan Stonehouse Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson

Round 6, No. 212: Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

Versatility has always been a strong suit in scouting for Snead. Fortner fits the criteria in that aspect. During his four seasons at Kentucky, Fortner played both guard roles and center. He needs to improve his footwork in pass protection sets, but there's potential for him to be Austin Corbett's replacement by the season's end.

Round 6, No. 218: Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana

Tyler Higbee plays the traditional tight end role, but he needs a running mate. A former basketball player turned football star, Hendershot could fill the more flex-type role. During his time at Indiana, the 6-5 tight end averaged 10.9 yards per reception and recorded four touchdowns in each of his last three seasons.

Round 7, No. 238: Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State

Yes, you read that right. A punter. Although "Punt God" Matt Araiza is off the board, Stonehouse is another worthy special teamer worth selecting. In his final year at Colorado State, he averaged 50.9 yards per punt. In Hekker's final season with L.A., he averaged just 44.2.

Round 7, No. 245: D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Ernest Jones is going to get a chance to build off his growth from last season, but it doesn't hurt to add depth. A two-year starter for the Mountaineers, Jackson thrives when playing the run and can work sideline to sideline when making open-field tacklers. At worst, he's a player with special teams upside to begin his career.