Rams Add 'The Kicker', Sign Texas' Cameron Dicker

Cameron Dicker is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams after agreeing to terms on a deal Monday

Perhaps the most synonymous call connected with Texas' Cameron Dicker comes from the Red River Showdown in 2018 when Fox Sports' Gus Johnson proclaimed 'Dicker, the kicker' in a win over Oklahoma. He might kick in the pros in time, but Dicker will try to make it on an NFL roster as a punter first.

The Los Angeles Rams and Dicker have come to terms on a contract, according to the NFL wire on Monday. Dicker was a priority free agent signing after going undrafted last month following four seasons at Texas. 

Punting is still a tool Dicker is figuring out on his own. Entering 2021, the senior only recorded eight punts in his career and primarily saw action on kickoffs and field goals. Last season, new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian got him involved in the action. 

Dicker should make the case, along with former New York Giants' Riley Dixon, for meaningful reps in 2022. Last season, Dicker averaged 46.8 yards per punt and tallied over 2,000 yards through the air. His hang time hovered under 5.5 seconds, which be a cause for concern in the pros.

Dixon, 28, has seen his share of highs and lows when it comes to kicking. His best season came in 2018 when he averaged 46.1 yards per punt. His worst year came last fall when he averaged a mere 44.4

Dicker already is averaging more than Dixon in terms of yards, but the hang time might be what wins the battle. Despite being named a first-team Big 12 punter, pros and college are vastly different, especially in terms of ball placement and speed.

The difference between Dixon and Dicker winning the title of punter could be the latter's upside as a kicker. During his four seasons on the Forty Acres, Dicker had a 75.9 success rate on field goals. His longest kick was a 57-yarder against Rice in 2019. 

Dicker is one of 17 free agents added by the Rams this offseason. Multiple media outlets believe he has the best chance among all prospects added to make the final 53-man roster in Week 1. 

