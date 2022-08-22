Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off of arguably the most impressive year of his career statistically, and certainly the most accomplished season to date.

With a Super Bowl ring now in his pocket, Stafford's arrival in Canton for the Hall of Fame is now likely a matter of if, rather than when.

And now, the rest of the NFL is beginning to take notice, with Stafford being voted as the No. 27 overall player in the NFL's top 100, ahead of other quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins (99), Mac Jones (85), Derek Carr (65), Kyler Murray (57), Dak Prescott (44), Justin Herbert (40) and Lamar Jackson (36).

Stafford was listed six spots behind the quarterback that he beat head to head in last year's Super Bowl, Joe Burrow, who came in at No. 21.

Here is what NFL.com had to say about his selection:

After a dozen fruitless years with the Lions, Stafford made the move to Los Angeles in 2021 to join the Rams, a decision that obviously paid off. Stafford led the Rams to their first Super Bowl win since 1999, and their first victory while in Los Angeles. During that campaign, Stafford recorded the third-most passing yards in the league with 4,886, and led the Rams to a 12-5 record and wins over Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Burrow in the postseason on the way to the ultimate victory. For all that, of course he’s this high on the list.

Last season, Stafford finished with some of the best numbers of his career, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns.

And now with Allen Robinson entering the fray alongside an already dynamic receiving corps, and a second year in the system with Sean McVay, those numbers could increase even more.

