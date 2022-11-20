Rams at Saints: 3 to Watch in Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT at Caesars Superdome.

Though many of the L.A.’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Rams take the field against the Saints.

Van Jefferson

With star wideout Cooper Kupp having been placed on injured reserve, Jefferson is expected to see an increase in his targets. The 26-year-old is no stranger to injury, having spent much of the first part of 2022 on injured reserve with a knee injury. Since returning to the field on Oct. 30 (a 31-14 Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers), Jefferson has been slow to restore himself to game strength. After failing to secure a catch in his first two games, he caught all three of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. All three of his receptions came late in the fourth quarter after Kupp had exited the game. As such, the Florida product is starting to demonstrate his ability to be effective in all areas of the field, and could be poised to make an impact in short order.

Tyler Higbee

After a three-game statistical dip, Higbee enjoyed his best game since the Rams’ Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. The 29-year-old caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards against Arizona, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. While some of his performance can be attributed to the Cardinals’ difficulties in defending tight ends, Higbee has the chance to become a significant offensive option for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Having been cleared from concussion protocol, the Rams’ starting signal caller may look to his tight end to play a bigger role in the passing game in Kupp’s absence … a task which may not be easy against the Saints’ safety tandem of Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu.

Terrell Lewis / Leonard Floyd

While listing two players in the final spot may be a bit of a cheat, the Rams tandem of outside linebackers has the chance to thrive against an ailing Saints’ offensive line. Despite having struggled to consistently apply pressure to the opposing quarterback thus far, Los Angeles did so last week against Arizona. They will undoubtedly be looking to carry that momentum into their battle with the Saints, whose offensive line continues to battle multiple injuries. Lewis, in his third year with the Rams, has compiled 13 total tackles with one sack and one interception. He can gain the attention of the Rams coaching staff by creating havoc in the trenches, and perhaps opening some opportunities for Floyd to add to his total of three sacks on Sunday.

