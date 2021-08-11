Rams Make Three Transaction Moves

The Rams released two players while adding one, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced.

Hall, the former undrafted defender out of Wyoming, saw action in nine games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. However, Hall was largely buried on the depth chart and didn't see much playing time outside of special teams where he attributed to 125 snaps. He recorded six tackles last season under Rams' newly hired defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. During his time in Atlanta, Hall served a few stints on the practice squad.

Wright, the punter who spent 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, only played in one game last season.

Grant, however, is an undrafted rookie out of Merrimack College who looks to gather NFL experience elsewhere.

