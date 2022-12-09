Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wife Kelly vs. 'Misogynistic Pig' - and The Apology

Among quarterbacks with an association with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford is about the only one not in the news right now.

But Matthew's wife, Kelly Stafford, is.

It's "Thursday Night Football'' and the Rams play the Las Vegas Raiders and somehow Baker Mayfield looks like he suddenly might be playing for the Rams ... in place of the injured Stafford and a handful of other QB injury issues in L.A.

Meanwhile, Kelly is apologizing for getting drawn offsides on social media ... even though her supporters might argue that all she did was stand up for herself.

The story: Kelly called out an offensive comment that was made to her via her Instagram post. A commenter posted an insulting remark telling her that she should wear more makeup.

"(Matthew) could have his pick of women so just a little bit of makeup,'' the oddball wrote. "If you weren't married you'd have it on."

Kelly responded by calling the commenter a "misogynistic pig."

Kelly Stafford has apologized for that comment, noting that regrets stooping to the name-calling. ... while also wisely pleading her case.

"I resorted to name-calling, which I truly do not like," she wrote. "So I apologize to (the troll). But maybe you should think about if someone said that to your wife or daughters ... I'm sure you would be wildly upset."

Kelly Stafford is in the right on so many levels. ... except for one: A lesson so many of us fail to learn is that there is no way to engage, to educate or to reason the sort of person who would attack a stranger in this way.

Better to simply recognize the benefit of not actually being associated with such a person.

