Rams Coach Sean McVay 'Grateful' for Late Grandfather's Influence

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay offered a reminder that some things are bigger than football this week.

McVay briefly took the focus away from the Rams' gridiron affairs to pay tribute to his late grandfather John, who passed away on Monday at the age of 91. The McVays each played major roles in pro football championship efforts in California: Sean, of course, is the head coach of the defending Super Bowl champions while John earned five title rings while residing in the San Francisco 49ers' front office.

As the Rams prepare to take on fellow recent champions from Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox), the younger McVay took time to remember John and thank those who offered condolences and well-wishes.

"I couldn't be more grateful for everything that he's done for me," Sean McVay said. "He's the leader of our family and I can't think of a better example to follow in terms of the path that he set, the legacy that he left for our family. There's no chance I'd be sitting up here if it wasn't for what he did for me and the way that he impacted and touched so many people."

The elder McVay served as the head coach at the University of Dayton, as well the NFL's New York Giants and the World Football League's Memphis Southmen. He took on the roles of vice president and director of football operations with the 49ers in 1980 and united with head coach Bill Walsh to form one of the most formidable and lasting dynasties in NFL history.

Even if Levi's Stadium is enemy territory for McVay and the Rams because of the lasting divisional rivalry between the Californians, he always appreciated seeing his surname on the 49ers' Ring of Honor. John McVay is accompanied by several of the players he helped bring in during as time in the Bay Area's front office, including Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice.

"He also had just such a great way about himself, a man's man, the epitome of that and all the things that you want to be able to represent," the younger McVay said. "I'm just grateful for everything that he's done for me. It's almost embarrassing just the opportunities that I've gotten as a result of the things that he's done. When I finished up playing in college to get right into the NFL, nobody does that, but because of John McVay, I got a chance to do that.

"You want to continue to honor the legacy that he left, work as hard as you possibly can, treat people the right way, lead in the tough moments and stay humble in the good moments, just like he did always."

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

