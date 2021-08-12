Rams Camp: 2020 Draft Class Report Card

A year removed from their rookie seasons, the Rams are hopeful the 2020 draft class will take another step forward.

The Los Angeles Rams' 2020 draft class had a few starting-caliber players who look like they'll provide an impact for years to come. However, there are also players entering year two who still have a lot to prove — whether they've battled injuries, haven't seen enough reps or find themselves in a position battle — shining in training camp is the perfect time to rise above the competition.

With training camp underway, the Rams' second-year players have last season to build off of, combined with practices and preseason games to prove their worth.

RB Cam Akers

The second round running back took huge strides over the course of his rookie campaign and now remains a part of the Rams' foundation moving forward. Assuming a clean bill of health following his recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered prior to training camp, Akers is poised to be the team's feature back in 2022 and beyond.

WR Van Jefferson

No one argues Jefferson hasn't quite reached his potential, but he'll need to separate himself by showing out in the preseason. Last year, Jefferson played in 23% of the offense's snaps, while also serving as a special teams contributor. He'll be asked to take things up a notch from his 19 receptions, 220 yards and one touchdown that he produced one season ago.

LB Terrell Lewis

Lewis, the third round pick of the Rams last year, entered the NFL with injury concerns and those have still managed to surround him. He missed the end of last season with knee injuries and those same issues have begun to nag him over the last week of training camp. Lewis currently looks like a draft selection that has potential, but his availability is a large concern.

S Terrell Burgess

After last season's season-ending ankle injury in Week 7, Burgess has been a bright spot in camp thus far. That's encouraging news given the vacancy on the backend of the Rams' secondary as they lost two starters from last year's squad. Burgess kicked off 2020 as a special teams contributor, before receiving defensive snaps early on in the season. Although, Burgess does still remain an unknown given his minimal role, but optimism still remains high for what his future holds.

TE Brycen Hopkins

With the abundance of tight ends the Rams have had at their disposal, it's been difficult for Hopkins to get high-volume looks. And this offseason, the Rams added rookie tight end, Jacob Harris, into the fold, so things aren't going to get any easier for Hopkins. He currently sits in a position battle for the final tight end roster spot.

S Jordan Fuller

The Rams struck gold when they found Fuller in the sixth round of last year’s draft. As a rookie, Fuller started 12 games, picking off three passes and providing five pass break-ups. With starting experience now part of his resume, Fuller will be placed into a more significant role with John Johnson III now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

The seventh round pick has been largely a depth piece, only seeing three snaps on offense all throughout the 2020 season. Anchrum did, however, add value on special teams but his contributions as an offensive lineman remain to be seen. He continues to carve out his role as a reserve behind the Rams' front five who will protect quarterback Matthew Stafford this season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.