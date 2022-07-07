Body Found In Lake Outside Rams So-Fi Stadium

A body of a man was found outside of the Rams home stadium in Los Angeles

The dead body of a 45-year-old man was found in a lake outside of the Los Angeles Rams' home at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood.

A police investigation is currently underway into the death after authorities received reports on Wednesday of a man jumping into the water, per the LA Times.

And according to Inglewood mayor James Butts, the man was seen in the parking lot near the lake around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, before entering the lake approximately 12 minutes later.

After entering the water, the man was then seen swimming toward the middle portion of the lake.

“Honestly, this is someone who made a conscious decision to trespass on the property, get into the lake, and he ended up having some distress and difficulty,” Butts said. “So I don’t think there’s anything that SoFi could have done to prevent this.”

According to the LA Times report, L.A. County firefighters and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau were contacted at 6:21 a.m. about the incident.

The man, who remains unidentified, had his body recovered by authorities at approximately 9:48 a.m., and there is still no explanation for his motives in entering the water.

“We don’t know why he was on the property and we do not have him identified,” Butts said. “They have plenty of surveillance video. ... We don’t know why he got in the water.”

