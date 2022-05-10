Skip to main content

Rams RB Sony Michel Leaves Los Angeles, Signs With Miami Dolphins

After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, Sony Michel is headed to Florida to team up with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa

The Los Angeles Rams seemed prepared for life after running back Sony Michel's impact on the roster in his lone season. He's headed back to the AFC for 2022. 

According to NFL Network, Michel has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins. The deal has not been finalized and the terms on the contract still remain a question as of this time. 

Drafted out of Georgia by the New England Patriots in 2018, Michel was traded to Los Angeles following what has expected to be a season-ending Achilles injury to second-year running back Cam Akers. As the team's No. 2 option, Michel averaged 4.1 yards per run and scored four touchdowns in 17 games. He finished with 845 yards on 208 carries. 

Michel, 27, played a pivotal role down the stretch to help Los Angeles win the NFC West title. From Week 12 until the season's end, he became the feature back due to injuries and limited production. Doubling his carries, Michel averaged 21.5 carries per game and 4.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michel recorded his first 100-yard rushing game with 121 yards and touchdowns. Three weeks later against the Minnesota Vikings, he recorded a career-best 131-yard performance on the way to a 30-23 win. 

The Dolphins have put a focus on addressing their rushing attack under new coach Mike McDaniel. This offseason, Miami added former Arizona Cardinals No. 2 runner Chase Edmonds and speedster Raheem Mostert from San Francisco. 

Speed was a top priority for Miami this offseason as the Dolphins also added former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl target Tyreek Hill. Miami finished 9-8 in 2021 after going 10-6 in the first year of the Tua Tagovailoa era. 

Michel's production should be replaced immediately with the addition of fifth-round pick Kyren Williams. A two-year starter for Notre Dame, Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in which he tallied over 200 carries per year. Last season for the Fighting Irish, the 5-10, 195-pounder runner recorded 17 total touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per rush attempt. 

